Absolute Shock After Carlos Sobera's Confession About His Delicate Illness

Carlos Sobera, the renowned television host, has publicly shared his experience with a serious condition that almost cost him his life. He himself explained it in an interview where he confessed that he had been diagnosed with diabetes. "You can't let your guard down for a second," he noted in an attempt to raise awareness about what this ailment entails.

It all began when his wife noticed that something was wrong when she saw him drinking large amounts of water to quench an unusual thirst. That is usually the first indication of a glucose imbalance, which, in Carlos's case, was confirmed. However, that was not all; after an operation, Sobera contracted a bacterial infection.

| Mediaset

Carlos Sobera and the Medical Diagnosis That Changed His Life

Talking about Carlos Sobera is talking about one of the most present and beloved hosts of Mediaset. Not only has he consolidated his famous dating restaurant on Cuatro, but he is also part of the hosts of Supervivientes. What was unknown until now is that behind that success lies a clinical situation that affects Carlos's life.

It all started a decade ago when unusual symptoms began to appear in him. In his case, it was an insatiable thirst that raised the alarms of his family. The diagnosis came shortly after: Carlos Sobera is diabetic, something he never suspected he could be.

| Europa Press

Since then, his life has been affected by this ailment, and he began to pay more attention to the importance of taking care of himself. "You can't let your guard down for a second, from an emotional standpoint you're already on alert," he declared after revealing his diagnosis.

In addition to his personal experience, Sobera has used his visibility to raise public awareness about diabetes. He participated in an awareness campaign, highlighting the need for healthy habits and regular medical check-ups. Diabetes requires strict discipline, as the situation can take an unexpected turn at any moment.

"It gives you the impression that you control the disease and that everything is going more or less well as long as you take the medication," he said. "But one day something happens, and you realize that diabetes is a silent enemy that must always be fought."

Carlos Sobera Explains How a Bacteria Took Him to the Hospital

Sobera knows very well what he is talking about when he brings up the mistake of letting your guard down with diabetes. A few years ago, an image of him convalescing raised the alarms of his followers.

Shortly after, he explained that he had undergone surgery. "I had a bacterial infection from an abscess, caused by a fistula, and they had to operate on me," he revealed. Carlos has always been open about his health issues, aware that his experience can help others.

| Telecinco

"It's not something one should be ashamed of, because there is still some reluctance to acknowledge it," he declared. Being diabetic has been affecting Carlos's life for more than a decade; however, he has learned to live with the disease. With the right medication and a healthy lifestyle, it is possible to carry on with daily life.

That said, always without neglecting the slightest change or symptom that might suggest things are not going well. "The vital thing is to pay attention to it," advises the Basque host. This is the lesson Carlos has learned after years of battling diabetes.

His message has resonated with his followers, who appreciate the fact that he brings visibility to this ailment. Sobera's experience has encouraged many to seek professional help after identifying with his testimony.