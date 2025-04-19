Complete Turn in 'Survivors': The News About Montoya That Changes Everything Leaks

Montoya is back in the spotlight. His time on Survivors continues to make headlines, and this time, what has come to light changes everything. A few days ago, some audios of him speaking poorly about his defender on Survivors were leaked, although now it has been proven that they are actually friends.

Since his participation in Temptation Island, Montoya has been in the limelight. His personality, character, and decisions have made him a familiar face to the audience. Now, with his presence on Survivors, new information revealing more about his private life emerges every week.

| Mediaset

Just a few days ago, the program Fiesta dedicated part of its segment to analyzing the Sevillian's attitude in Honduras. Emma García couldn't hide her astonishment upon hearing some audios that could expose Montoya. In them, Vier Márquez, his defender on the set of Survivors, was directly mentioned.

Everyone Is Surprised by What Has Been Revealed About Montoya and His Defender on Survivors

The most striking thing was Montoya's coldness in that conversation, which took place before he traveled to Honduras. According to Telecinco's magazine, Montoya said that Vier was not his friend and that they had nothing to do with each other. He chose him because he had contacts, knew how to do television, and because "he manipulates very well."

A revelation that dropped like a bomb. Social media ignited, and the public was divided. Some felt betrayed while others asked to wait before judging, and that wait has been rewarded.

| Telecinco

This past Monday, Leticia Requejo gave an exclusive on AfternoonAR that turns everything upside down. The journalist received an urgent call. On the other end of the line: Cristóbal, Montoya's close friend.

U-turn in Survivors After the Exclusive That Has Been Revealed About Montoya's Circle

According to Leticia live, Cristóbal was going to be Montoya's defender on Survivors, but he couldn't due to work reasons. The chosen one was Vier, and yes, Montoya and Vier have been friends since childhood. They are great friends, have known each other all their lives, Vier doesn't want fame and only seeks the best for Montoya.

| Telecinco

The most shocking: the leaked audios would have come from Anita's circle, Montoya's ex. A maneuver, according to Requejo, to harm his competition.

The news changes everything. Where there were doubts before, now there are certainties, and where there was distance, now there is support. Vier and Montoya are indeed friends, and that has made many happy.