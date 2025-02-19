Total Silence on 'vamos a Ver' After Alessandro Lequio's Information: 'the Judge...'

Alessandro Lequio has become the protagonist of today's episode of Vamos a ver. This is because he has provided controversial information that has caused total silence to reign in the studio.

Specifically, he has revealed a relevant detail about the investigation Anabel Pantoja and her boyfriend, David Rodríguez, are undergoing. The investigation is related to alleged child abuse toward their daughter. Thus, citing press information, he stated: “The judge considers that the baby's injuries are not accidental.”

| Mediaset

Alessandro Lequio Causes Silence with His Statements on Vamos a ver

Vamos a ver has been presenting the new data surrounding the case of Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez for days. Today, it addressed the fact that the two, very serious with the press, have taken a flight to Córdoba with their daughter, his hometown.

Faced with this situation and the aforementioned case, Alessandro Lequio decided to intervene. He did so by presenting crucial information “I was reading the magazine Lecturas this morning. And I saw a headline that caught my attention: «The judge considers that the baby's injuries are not accidental».”

“«And, according to the injury report of the little one, the injuries are compatible with violent acceleration and deceleration movements». Therefore, something more is being said than what we have said so far.”

| Mediaset

The Reaction to Alessandro Lequio's Statements on Vamos a ver

The reaction in the Vamos a ver studio was immediate. Total silence took over the studio, reflecting the seriousness of the information shared.

However, after a few seconds of tension, Pepe del Real, visibly upset, spoke up. He did so to state: “That can't be said because it refers to a minor. And that's what angers Anabel.”

“Do you think it's normal for a magazine to publish a baby's injury report? These are data related to the health of a baby.”

| Mediaset

Meanwhile, Antonio Rossi defended press freedom, pointing out: “It's a judicial report. And everyone publishes what they want and everyone assumes their consequences.”

In conclusion, Alessandro Lequio's intervention on Vamos a ver has reignited the debate about the role of the media in judicial cases involving minors. His revelation, based on information published by a magazine, has caused various reactions and highlighted the complexity of reporting on such sensitive matters. As the investigation progresses, it is essential that media coverage is conducted with the utmost respect and consideration for the rights and well-being of all involved.