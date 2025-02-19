Pilar Eyre Makes a Decision With the Royal Family That Will Displease Queen Letizia

The past never completely disappears, especially when it comes to a figure like King Juan Carlos. His life is filled with episodes that have fueled rumors, books, and controversies. However, now, a new revelation threatens to stir the waters of the Royal House.

Journalist Pilar Eyre has brought to light an anecdote that will undoubtedly not be to the liking of Felipe VI and Queen Letizia. After her intervention, the one from Barcelona has fueled rumors about the emeritus's private life.

Pilar Eyre Makes a Decision with the Royal Family

In her latest intervention on the program Tot es mou, presented by Helena García Melero, the writer surprised. Pilar Eyre explained that she had found a little-known story while researching a new book.

"I have been doing a bit of archaeology... These are memoirs written by María Ángeles Grajal about her husband, the bullfighter Jaime Ostos. What has most caught the attention of this biography is an anecdote about Juan Carlos and Jaime Ostos," declared the Catalan.

According to Pilar Eyre, both coincided in Zaragoza after a bullfight and decided to continue the night in the company of some ladies. They went to a room at the Gran Hotel de Zaragoza and, according to the writer's words, had an orgy.

An episode that, if confirmed, would add a new chapter to the already controversial biography of the emeritus. Pilar Eyre places this episode in the year 1955, shortly after the death of Alfonso de Borbón.

At that time, Juan Carlos was not yet king, but he was already moving in circles where discretion was not always the norm. These types of stories continue to generate impact, especially at a time when the Royal House has tried to distance itself from controversies.

Felipe and Letizia Could Be Upset After This Latest Information

Felipe VI and Letizia have tried to build an image of stability and transparency, but revelations like this test the weight of the past on the present.

Everything points to María Ángeles Grajal's book bringing more details that could discomfort the Royal Family. Juan Carlos has been the protagonist of many controversies, and this story reinforces the image of a sovereign whose life has been marked by excesses.