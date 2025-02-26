Total Applause on 'tardear' for What Amor Romeira Has Said About Anabel Pantoja

On the TardeAR program they talked about the latest image that Anabel Pantoja has shared with her followers on social media. In the photograph, the influencer has shown a handful of hair that has fallen out, something that has caused concern among her followers. The image has caused a great stir on social media, with many comments wondering if Anabel Pantoja could be suffering from a serious hair problem.

Amor Romeira, a close friend of Anabel, wanted to speak on this topic on the program. "I think it's definitely due to postpartum," she said with complete confidence.

| Telecinco

Additionally, she shared a personal experience to support her claim. "A friend who just became a mom is experiencing the same thing," Amor confessed. The influencer made it clear that this type of hair loss is common in women who have recently given birth.

Applause on TardeAR After Amor Romeira's Testimony About Anabel Pantoja

During the program's broadcast, Amor continued explaining the reason behind this process. "What Anabel has is normal in postpartum and this, combined with stress, makes the body react this way. When the body knows you're unwell, your hair falls out," she assured.

| Telecinco

Amor's words were met with a strong round of applause from the audience, who appreciated her intervention and her unconditional support for her friend.

Amor Romeira Defends Anabel Pantoja on TardeAR From Criticism About Her Hair Loss

To further clarify the situation, the program decided to contact women who suffer from alopecia. The question was clear: could Anabel Pantoja go bald or is it a normal process? The experts confirmed that hair loss after childbirth is a common phenomenon and that, over time, the hair grows back normally.

| Telecinco

Amor Romeira has been one of the most outspoken voices in defense of Anabel. She didn't hesitate to stand up for her friend and defend her from the criticism that has arisen on social media. Her courage and support have been highly applauded both in the studio and by viewers from their homes.

Amor Romeira's intervention made it clear that Anabel Pantoja is not going through an irreversible problem but a completely natural process after pregnancy. Thanks to her words and the experts' testimonies, any unnecessary alarm has been dispelled and Anabel's followers have been reassured.