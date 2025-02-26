Surprise on Tv3 After an Error in Toni Cruanyes's News: 'he's Lost It...'

Live television broadcasts are always subject to unforeseen events, and this Tuesday, TV3 experienced an unusual moment that did not go unnoticed. During the broadcast of TN Vespre, presented by Toni Cruanyes, a technical glitch during the live transmission left viewers surprised.

The incident occurred when, in the middle of Cruanyes's segment, the camera had a focus problem that created a somewhat chaotic sequence. First, the camera operator made an unexpected zoom focusing on Cruanyes's mouth, then abruptly pulled back.

An unusual error in the Catalan television news program, which quickly became widely discussed on X. "This just happened live while Toni Cruanyes was doing Telenotícies Vespre. The camera operator lost control," commented a user.

Surprise at TV3 After an Error in Toni Cruanyes's News Program

The images of the curious glitch quickly spread across social media. Within minutes, many users shared the video, reacting with humor to the unexpected camera movement.

While some made jokes about the sudden camera movement, others highlighted the speed with which the technical team tried to correct the situation. However, beyond the technical glitch, what really caught attention was Toni Cruanyes's professionalism.

Despite the framing error, Toni Cruanyes continued with his segment unfazed, showing his experience and mastery of live broadcasting. His impeccable reaction prevented the moment from being more awkward and allowed the news program to continue normally.

| TV3

A Small Glitch Without Major Consequences

This type of confusion can occur in any broadcast, and what happened on TV3 was nothing more than a small incident. However, the viral nature of the moment shows how social media turn any situation into a trend within minutes.

Fortunately, the error did not affect the development of the news program at all, which continued with its usual informative rigor. Toni Cruanyes, with his usual professionalism, handled the situation without getting flustered, reaffirming why he is one of the most respected presenters on television.

In the end, what happened on TV3 has remained a simple television anecdote that brought a smile to more than one on social media. A reminder that even in the most serious programs, small unforeseen events can lead to unexpectedly amusing moments.