Total Applause for Maica Benedicto for What She's Done with Álex Ghita in 'GH Dúo'

Maica Benedicto made a decision last Thursday that makes her stance toward Álex Guita clear. It was on the eve of Valentine's Day when Adara Molinero's ex and the GH Dúo contestant had a lovely encounter. Despite Guita's declaration of love, she didn't hesitate to make it clear that for her they are just "friends".

The Murcian has already explained on Telecinco's reality show that she is "super romantic". The young woman acknowledges that she would love to fall in love, but for now, it seems the moment hasn't arrived. "I'm going to have to make a show: A Rancher for Maica," she announced with irony.

| Mediaset

Proof that the person she is looking for hasn't arrived was the situation witnessed by the GH Dúo audience. Álex Guita asked Maica for a date through an anonymous letter that the Murcian opened in the confessional.

Maica Made It Clear to Álex Guita That for Her They Are Just "Friends"

"It's possible that tonight will be the occasion when for the first time you have a special Valentine's Day," Carlos Sobera hinted to her. Then the contestant began to read the contents of the letter. "That you and I are here is a sign of destiny[...]".

She continued reading: "I like things about you, honestly, everything," were some of the phrases Guita dedicated to his beloved.

| Mediaset

Maica finally decided to accept the date, making her stance clear, aware of the trainer's feelings. "We are friends, we are friends and we are going to celebrate Valentine's Day together, but we are friends," she repeated.

Álex Ghita Opened Up About What He Feels for the GH Dúo Contestant

Guita, meanwhile, laid out what he feels for Benedicto. "When I like a girl, understand that it's not easy for me," Álex admitted. Adara Molinero's ex then acknowledged that he thought about telling her off-camera so it wouldn't harm them in the competition.

After this reflection, Maica tried to change the subject. It was after the date when the First Dates host asked both if they would have a second meeting. Then Álex quickly replied affirmatively; she, meanwhile, remained firm in clarifying that she would agree "as long as it's as friends".

| Mediaset

Days earlier, in a conversation between Maica and Rebecca, she read tarot cards for her companion. "I don't see a consolidated and stable relationship," she stated before acknowledging that Álex appeared represented in one of the cards as a offeror. The resident of the Guadalix house wasn't wrong, Guita dared to ask her for a date with an anonymous letter that perhaps didn't have the result he expected.