This Is What King Felipe Really Thinks About Infanta Cristina's Divorce

As a year has passed since the formalization of Infanta Cristina's divorce, King Felipe's opinion has just been revealed. The Royal Household doesn't usually issue official statements, but this doesn't prevent what happens in Zarzuela from coming to light. In this case, for the king, Cristina and Iñaki's separation is a personal matter and not an institutional one.

This translates to the fact that on the official website of the Royal Household, Infanta Cristina's marriage still appears in the family tree. King Felipe hasn't ordered its update, as his father did when Infanta Elena separated. In Cristina's case, Letizia's husband doesn't believe it's necessary to record the date when her marriage ended.

King Felipe Reacts to Infanta Cristina's Separation

Infanta Cristina ended her marriage in December 2023. A date marked in red on her calendar that meant the total and definitive breakup with Urdangarin after a long negotiation process. King Felipe has tried to weather the storm and avoid at all costs that this latest setback in his family would end up affecting his image.

It wasn't so, but the king's reaction to Cristina's sentimental failure hasn't been without controversy. The latest revelation is Felipe's opinion on his sister's separation: it's a personal matter. This is inferred from the prevailing silence in Zarzuela and the total absence of an official statement from the Royal Household.

The most significant fact that confirms King Felipe's opinion on his sister's divorce is seen on the official website. As Monarquía Confidencial has verified, Infanta Cristina's separation doesn't appear in the royal family's family tree.

King Felipe hasn't ordered its update to include the date when Cristina and Iñaki's marriage ended. This is the case with Infanta Elena and Jaime de Marichalar, where it specifies "divorced since 2010."

King Felipe Doesn't Update Infanta Cristina's Personal Situation

For King Felipe, Infanta Cristina's separation is a private matter that doesn't interfere with institutional activities. What happened between her and Iñaki, although it created a great stir in both national and international media, is of a personal nature. Therefore, he hasn't ordered the family tree to be updated.

A decision that contrasts with the one taken by the emeritus when Infanta Elena ended her relationship with Marichalar. On that occasion, a statement was even issued announcing a "cessation of cohabitation," which anticipated the divorce.

However, in Cristina's case, King Felipe has opted for discretion and not to make any mention of what happened. Whether to avoid further harm to his nephews or to maintain discretion, the truth is that silence prevails in Zarzuela.

"They prefer to maintain neutrality and distance regarding any personal situation that doesn't directly involve their institutional obligations," say close sources. This translates to not meddling in anything that doesn't relate to their role within the monarchy.

Instead of making official statements, Felipe prefers to stay out of his family's personal matters. This way, he seeks to maintain privacy and dignity in certain non-institutional matters.

In terms of protocol, the Royal Household prefers to focus on the public functions of its members. When a member of the royal family goes through a personal process like divorce, the priority remains fulfilling their institutional responsibilities. If the personal situation doesn't negatively interfere with them, Felipe opts for absolute silence.