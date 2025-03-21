This Is Anabel Pantoja's Unexpected News Just Confirmed by Antonio Rossi

Antonio Rossi has revealed on Vamos a ver that Anabel Pantoja has emptied her apartment in Madrid, taking all her belongings to her current residence located in the Canary Islands. An event that, although she wanted to handle discreetly, has ultimately been leaked to the media. "Isabel doesn't even know she's here today," the collaborator hinted, who later confirmed that between her and her aunt "everything remains the same as it was before."

The influencer didn't want this information to be known, as many of her close ones didn't know anything, including her aunt. A fact that caught Antonio Rossi's attention, which is why he wanted to bring it to the audience's attention.

After spending a few days in Córdoba, the city where her partner David Rodríguez was born, Anabel Pantoja traveled to the capital. Accompanied by her mother and a close friend from her group in Seville, the Andalusian was seen emptying what had been her home in Madrid for some years.

Antonio Rossi Reveals What Anabel Pantoja Has Done to Her Aunt

A moving company was in charge of collecting her belongings from the mentioned residence and filled some vans parked nearby. Despite the presence of reporters capturing the moment, Anabel didn't want to speak to the press. With a serious demeanor, Isabel Pantoja's niece preferred not to comment on this move that marks the end of an era.

The residence, located in the center of Madrid, is the one Anabel shared with her ex-partner, Yulen Pereira, for a while. Situated in the Delicias neighborhood, near the Atocha station, the apartment Pantoja moved into in the fall of 2022 cost 1500 euros per month.

An apartment with two bedrooms, a terrace, a locker room, and open spaces connecting the living room, kitchen, and dining room. Apparently, the transfer of personal items and furniture belonging to Bernardo Pantoja's daughter began early in the morning and involved several professionals in charge of the move.

Anabel Pantoja Hasn't Called Her Aunt During Her Stay in the Capital

Anabel's belongings will be distributed between Seville and her current residence in Arguineguín, Gran Canaria. The house where she lives with her partner and their daughter, Alma.

It's curious that Anabel, who has been in the capital, hasn't been seen with her aunt, something Antonio Rossi highlighted. Let's remember that the singer left Andalusia several months ago to settle permanently in Madrid.

The last time aunt and niece saw each other was during the days little Alma was hospitalized in Las Palmas. As soon as she heard the news, Paquirri's widow quickly landed on the island to join her niece. Since then, there has been no news of any other meeting, although it could have taken place in private.