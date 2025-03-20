This Is What Anabel Pantoja Has Done With Belén Esteban in Madrid: 'I Can't...'

Anabel Pantoja has returned to her social media with a new and revealing post. Through it, the influencer has revealed the latest plan she has made with Belén Esteban in Madrid: "I couldn't be more grateful to have them in my life".

There is no doubt that this well-known content creator and her partner, David Rodríguez, are going through one of the most difficult times of their lives. All because of their daughter's hospitalization, which has led to a judicial investigation against them.

| Europa Press

However, in the midst of this difficult stage, Anabel Pantoja has had the support of her closest circle, who haven't left her alone at any time.

For that reason, and taking advantage of her trip to Madrid, she has been able to enjoy an emotional reunion with her most loyal friends, including Belén Esteban or Susana Bicho.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, GTRES

This Wednesday, March 19, Anabel Pantoja traveled to Madrid for a reason that, at first, was unknown. However, the program Vamos a ver revealed that the influencer was collecting her belongings from the apartment she had rented in the capital.

Nevertheless, to get through this moment in the best possible way, the influencer had the opportunity to experience a very special reunion. A gathering of friends that, as expected, Belén Esteban didn't want to miss for anything in the world.

Anabel Pantoja Reunites with Belén Esteban and Other Friends in Madrid: "I Couldn't Be More Grateful"

During the 18 days that little Alma was admitted to the Maternal and Child Hospital of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Anabel Pantoja received visits from several of her family members.

However, some of her closest friends didn't think twice about traveling to the island to be by her side during those tough times. One of the first to arrive was, precisely, Belén Esteban.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

Now, despite the investigation that is still ongoing, Anabel Pantoja wanted to reunite with all of them at a restaurant in Madrid. A gathering that she herself has revealed on her social media.

Through a video she posted on her Instagram profile, the content creator has revealed who her companions were on this very special evening.

After a few difficult weeks, Anabel Pantoja enjoyed a pleasant time with Susana Bicho, Belén Esteban, her friend Juanqui, and other people who have always supported her.

Additionally, she didn't want to miss the opportunity to dedicate some kind words to them and thank them for all the love they have given her during these weeks:

"Distance is not a problem for us, years ago we signed a contract where we promised to take care of each other and not let go of each other's hands. They have fulfilled it (and I hope I have too). I couldn't be more grateful to have them in my life".