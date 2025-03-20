New Urgent Statement on Pope Francis's Condition: 'Doctors Have...'

The health status of Pope Francis remains a concern in the Vatican. Since his admission to the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, there has been much anticipation about his progress. Now, a new statement has provided relevant details about Pope Francis's recovery.

Although doctors have indicated that Pope Francis's health has been improving, they insist that caution can't be abandoned. The Pontiff's situation remains delicate, but he has already shown several positive signs in his progress. His treatment continues under strict medical supervision, but Pope Francis's health is now stable.

| Europa Press

Pope Francis's Health Continues to Improve Favorably

The medical team of Pope Francis has made changes to his treatment. The doctors have suspended non-invasive mechanical ventilation, which represents a significant advancement. Additionally, the need for high-flow oxygen therapy has been progressively reduced.

The report also confirms that the bilateral pneumonia is under control. However, no date has been set for his discharge from the hospital. The Pontiff's recovery follows a careful process, with constant reviews.

Despite these advances, the specialists have decided to maintain the nasal cannulas. This support remains necessary to ensure adequate oxygenation. A new medical report is not expected until Monday, which maintains the anticipation about his progress.

Pope Francis has already been hospitalized for over a month, and this has caused uncertainty about his future. Although there are improvements, his ability to resume normal activity is an unknown. For now, his official schedule remains suspended until the doctors deem it appropriate.

The case of Benedict XVI has been recalled in this context. His resignation in 2013 for health reasons has led some analysts to wonder if Pope Francis might follow a similar path. However, the Vatican has not commented on the matter.

| Europa Press

A Recovery Process That Still Requires Patience

The specialists have highlighted that Pope Francis's progress follows a gradual pace. Although he has managed to move within his room with assistance, his condition remains fragile. Physical therapy remains an essential part of his recovery.

The Pontiff has received messages of support from around the world. Thousands of faithful continue to send prayers for his health. The uncertainty about his future remains, but his strength has been recognized both inside and outside the Church.

| Instagram, @franciscus

The Vatican has insisted that any news will be communicated with prudence. Until then, the doctors will continue to evaluate his progress before making decisions about his hospital discharge. Meanwhile, the wait continues.

The concern for Pope Francis's health has also affected the planning of future ecclesiastical events. Some activities have been rescheduled, while others may depend on his progress in the coming weeks. His prolonged absence has forced the Holy See to take measures to ensure the normal functioning of the Church during this period of uncertainty.