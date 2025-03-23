U-turn in 'Supervivientes' Due to What's Been Revealed About Terelu Campos

It is clear that in this new edition of the most extreme reality show on the entire television line-up, Supervivientes, on Telecinco, the absolute protagonist is Terelu Campos. At first, the durability of Terelu Campos in Mediaset's space was completely in doubt. Some colleagues in the profession even did not hesitate to make predictions of a very short stay or an abandonment.

So far, this has not happened. Terelu Campos continues in the reality show advancing with a firm step. Despite this, there are many rumors indicating that Alejandra Rubio's mother could be receiving some privileges from the organization.

From the program itself, they have denied these accusations. However, one of the most well-known faces on television has decided to speak. The one from Paracuellos dared to reveal some of the favors that Terelu would be receiving in Supervivientes.

The Privileges Terelu Campos Has in Supervivientes Are Uncovered

This information was revealed by Belén Esteban on the program Ni que fuéramos, on TEN. "They tell me that Terelu only knows how to be with the owner of the production company and that the team can't believe what they are seeing. That the contestants have to remove videos of what she is talking about," she confessed.

A strong statement that caused a great stir outside the survival reality show. No one could believe that the privileges Terelu has were confirmed so clearly live.

But that was not all. Terelu Campos's former colleague on Sálvame shared more details: "Terelu goes to smoke a cigarette and comes back smelling of tobacco."

"We already knew about the food, but Terelu very rarely sleeps with the contestants. Every time she feels bad, she goes to the cabin," she added. Statements that left many program followers speechless.

The Audience Changes Their Perception of Terelu Campos's Competition in Supervivientes

The one from Paracuellos did not want to confirm the identity of her source. However, her words were enough to unleash a wave of comments on the set.

Kiko Hernández was one of the harshest about the situation: "She is deceiving the audience. She is deceiving my mother who watches TV and believes it, she deceives us all."

This revelation about Terelu Campos and her role in Supervivientes has completely changed the public's perception. No one believes the competition she is doing on Telecinco anymore. A 180º turn that could mark a turning point in her trajectory within the reality show.