They Stop 'Espejo Público' Live and Confirm About Gonzalo Miró: 'It's a Thing...'

Gonzalo Miró once again becomes the center of attention, all due to the latest events on the set of Espejo Público. Susanna Griso interrupted her live program to confirm a private detail about her colleague, something that didn't sit well with him: "It's a thing..."

There is no doubt that every time the journalist participates in the morning show, the debates are filled with amusing anecdotes and small confrontations with his colleagues. Proof of this is what happened this Friday, March 21, between him and the television presenter.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Atresmedia

This morning, Gonzalo Miró attended Espejo Público as a collaborator, during which he had the opportunity to share his opinion on the different topics of the day.

However, what he least expected was the "betrayal" he received from Susanna Griso live on air. The television presenter had no qualms about revealing a personal detail about her colleague on set.

| Atresmedia

After concluding her political segment, the host welcomed her new team of collaborators to discuss the weather updates with Roberto Brasero.

At that moment, the program focused on the difficult circumstances currently being experienced in Madrid due to the concerning rise of the Manzanares River. However, it was right after analyzing this information that Susanna confirmed an unexpected detail about Gonzalo Miró.

The 'Espejo Público' Host Reveals a Detail About Gonzalo Miró's Life: "I Wasn't Supposed to Tell, Right?"

After reporting on the current situation in the capital, Espejo Público focused its attention on other areas affected by the storm. As they assured, one of the most impacted points was the town of Jerez de la Frontera in Cádiz.

For this reason, a team from the program traveled there to provide the latest updates on the effects of Martinho. At that moment, when the reporter was about to finish her connection, Susanna Griso stepped in to reveal an unexpected detail about Gonzalo Miró's private life.

| Atresmedia

"Take, Gonzalo, the umbrella to Jerez," assured the host of Espejo Público, leaving more than one person speechless. "You have to go in the next few hours, right?" she added with a laugh.

A confession that caught Gonzalo Miró completely off guard, something that was immediately noticeable on his face. However, despite his colleague's reaction, Susanna Griso decided to take it a step further.

"I wasn't supposed to tell, right?" she asked the collaborator, who couldn't help but be astonished by the host's indiscretion.

But instead of trying to divert attention, Gonzalo Miró decided to counterattack: "It's a thing... Shall we talk about where each of us is going? Shall we talk about where each of us is going?"

However, it seems that his threats weren't enough to silence Susanna Griso. "Big mouth. I can't tell," she concluded her latest and amusing discussion.