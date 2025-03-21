The Secret Amancio Ortega and His Daughter, Marta Ortega, Are Hiding: The Data Are Clear

Amancio Ortega and his daughter, Marta Ortega, once again become the center of attention. All this after one of their best-kept secrets has been revealed.

There is no doubt that the owner of Inditex has become one of the most important magnates, both nationally and globally. This is why, undoubtedly, his profits continue to increase year after year.

Now, a fact about Amancio Ortega and his daughter, Marta Ortega, has been revealed: the sum of money they will receive this year due to their company's growth.

As confirmed, Inditex achieved a record net profit of 5.866 billion euros in 2024. This figure represents a 9% increase over the previous year.

Additionally, the company has reported that its Board of Directors will propose to the General Shareholders' Meeting an increase in the dividend. This increase would be 9% for the 2025 fiscal year, amounting to up to 1.68 euros per share.

An increase that will inevitably have a direct impact on Amancio Ortega and his daughter, Marta Ortega. So much so that this year, their earnings will increase significantly.

Amancio Ortega and His Daughter, Marta Ortega's Secret Comes to Light

As of today, the founder of Inditex, Amancio Ortega, owns 59.29% of the company. Therefore, with this increase, he will receive 3.104 billion euros more than last year. This amount surpasses the profits of almost 30 of the 35 companies in the Ibex, including IAG (Iberia), Aena, Naturgy, and Endesa.

Meanwhile, Marta Ortega, the current president of the company, owns 0.0014% of the capital, as seen in the latest Annual Corporate Governance Report. This stake is valued at 2.2 million euros.

Therefore, this year, Amancio Ortega's daughter will receive 3.6 million euros in dividends. Additionally, this amount must be added to her salary as president of the Galician firm, which remained unchanged last year: one million euros.

However, Marta Ortega and her father are not the only ones who will benefit from this 9% increase. There is another family member who owns a large number of shares.

Sandra Ortega, the magnate's eldest daughter, owns 5.053% of Inditex, a much larger stake than her sister's, which is equivalent to approximately 157.48 million euros. For this reason, this year, Amancio Ortega's eldest daughter will receive around 264.5 million euros in dividends.