First Words from the 'Supervivientes' Boss About Terelu Campos's Privileges

The director of Supervivientes 2025, Juanra Gonzalo, has spoken for the first time about the controversy surrounding Terelu Campos and the privileges she has received. The presenter has become one of the most talked-about figures on the show, generating divided opinions about her stay on the island. The controversy arose after Makoke insinuated that Terelu was leaving the beach when the cameras weren't recording, which caused a great stir.

Amid the speculations, the director of the show wanted to clarify the situation and defend Terelu Campos. In statements to the portal Bluper, Gonzalo has assured that the collaborator is making an enormous effort and that her participation in the reality show is a true personal challenge. He has recalled that Terelu has recently gone through a complicated medical process and that the aftermath of her surgical interventions limits her mobility, preventing her from performing certain physical activities.

| Mediaset

According to the director of the show, Terelu arrived in Honduras with the purpose of proving herself and challenging her own limits. From the beginning of the reality, she has shown her commitment to the experience, even when her physical condition has made some challenges difficult for her. Although she initially decided not to perform the iconic jump from the helicopter, she eventually changed her mind and surprised everyone with her bravery.

Regarding Makoke's accusations, the director has explained that Terelu has indeed left the beach on some occasions, but always for medical reasons. He has assured that this doesn't imply any preferential treatment or an advantage over the other contestants. The departures have been carried out under the supervision of the show's medical team, ensuring that the presenter can continue without risking her health.

The Controversial Contest of Terelu Campos

Additionally, Gonzalo wanted to highlight Terelu Campos's professionalism and her attitude in the reality show. He has stated that her presence on the island is contributing a lot to the contest, even though her contribution isn't as physical as that of other participants. According to his words, Terelu is aware of her limitations, but she is finding other ways to contribute to the development of the show and to connect with her peers.

The production of the reality show insists that no contestant receives preferential treatment and that all must face the same conditions. In Terelu's case, her particular situation has required some special measures, but this doesn't mean that her stay on the island is easier than that of the others. In fact, her participation is a constant challenge for her, both physically and emotionally.

| Mediaset

Since Supervivientes 2025 began, the daughter of María Teresa Campos has been one of the most talked-about contestants. Her presence in the reality show has sparked both support and criticism, and her performance continues to be a subject of debate. Despite the divided opinions, Gonzalo believes that her participation is an example of courage and overcoming challenges.

The director has concluded his statements by assuring that Terelu Campos continues with her adventure in Honduras and that, despite the difficulties, she is giving her best. Her time on Supervivientes is a unique experience for her and a challenge she is willing to face until the end.