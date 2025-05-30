The winner of ‘Supervivientes’ is leaked and Álvaro Muñoz Escassi is left in shock

With a little over a month left before the current edition of Supervivientes ends, it seems that the names of the possible winners are already being mentioned. In fact, this very week, the name of the person who will take home the €200,000 prize was leaked, and it's none other than Álvaro Muñoz Escassi. This is news that the horseman did not expect in his second adventure as a survivor.

Escassi, who left Supervivientes 2009 due to a grade 2 sprain in his right foot, now seems to be on his way to being proclaimed the winner of the popular reality show.

It should be remembered that last Sunday Álvaro Muñoz Escassi surprised everyone by facing the "Infernal Ferris Wheel." The Sevillian, despite his back pain, showed great skill in one of the most feared challenges of Supervivientes.

Álvaro Muñoz Escassi can't believe he has made it this far in Supervivientes

After spinning for ten minutes, the Andalusian was praised by the reality show's audience. "What an amazing challenge Escassi completed, unbelievable!" wrote a loyal viewer of the show. Others focused on his physical condition and highlighted his willpower.

These messages had "winner" as the common denominator, the adjective used to define the Supervivientes contestant. While many see Álvaro Muñoz Escassi on the podium, there is still a way to go and the predictions could change at the last moment.

Alongside him, on the list of winners, is Anita, who is showing that there is no physical challenge she can't overcome. Since she arrived in Honduras, the Catalan contestant was clear that she wanted to change the image people had of her after her time on La Isla de las Tentaciones.

She has achieved this goal by giving her all in every challenge. In fact, the contestant has won rewards and the leader's necklace on several occasions, showing her desire to improve herself in each one. This attitude is opening the doors to the grand finale for her.

the Supervivientes audience see Álvaro Muñoz Escassi as the winner of the reality show

In the aforementioned list of winners, after the former Montoya, Borja appears. When he arrived at Supervivientes, his name did not have the popularity of Terelu Campos or Escassi, but he has won the affection of the public. In addition, it is only fair to highlight that he is a contestant who has developed an unstoppable trajectory in Honduras.

Finally, in that definitive list, Pelayo Díaz also appears. The Asturian designer has surprised everyone by revealing his demanding personality and a strong character that seeks to achieve what he sets out to do.

For this reason, everything points to him going far in the competition. In Supervivientes, Pelayo has faced his fears, insecurities, and his public image, revealing his true essence.

All that remains is to wait a few more weeks to see if the predictions are finally fulfilled and Álvaro Muñoz Escassi prevails over the rest of the participants.