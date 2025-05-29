The Royal House issues an urgent statement from King Felipe: No one will ever be able to forget it

The Royal Household has announced the important step that King Felipe will take this Friday, May 30. The head of state will travel to the city of Granada, where he will fulfill a series of official commitments of utmost importance. Specifically, the sovereign will attend the meeting of the Royal Maestranzas of Spain and will visit the Virgin of Angustias.

Granada will be the setting where Felipe VI will participate in several institutional events with a long-standing noble and religious tradition. Specifically, he will renew his appointment as Perpetual Elder Brother of the Patronal Brotherhood of Granada, a tradition that dates back to the reign of Fernando VI.

The visit is scheduled for 10:40 a.m., and according to information provided by the Hermandad de las Angustias, Felipe VI will tour the basilica dedicated to the Virgin. It will be during this visit that he will be presented with the Perpetual Elder Brother medal.

king Felipe VI makes a historic visit to Granada this Friday

The royal connection with the aforementioned temple was formalized on February 26, 1747, during the reign of Fernando VI. Since then, many monarchs have visited the temple: Isabel II, Alfonso XII, Queen Regent María Cristina, and Infanta Isabel representing King Alfonso XIII at the canonical coronation of the Virgin.

Specifically, the last royal visit was in 1980 when King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofía visited the temple of Granada's patron saint during their official visit to the Alhambra.

Another highlight will be the moment when King Felipe presides over the annual meeting of the five Royal Cavalry Maestranzas.

In addition, he will have the opportunity to present the Hernán Pérez del Pulgar Award. This research award, established in 1999, is aimed at all members of the Army and Common Corps. The event is scheduled to take place at 11:30 a.m. at the Royal Monastery of San Jerónimo.

Felipe VI's visit to Granada will be recorded in the city's history

Felipe VI's agenda in Granada will conclude around 1:30 p.m. with a meeting with a business delegation from the Business Council Alliance for Ibero-America. This meeting will take place at the Hotel Palacio de Santa Paula, a 16th-century building that was formerly a convent.

The father of the Princess of Asturias last visited Granada on April 3. Back then, he traveled to the Purísima Concepción Special Education School of the Hospital Sisters. The reason was none other than the presentation of the 2023 Princess of Girona School Award, for its leading project in inclusive education.