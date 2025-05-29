Maximum concern for Manu on 'Pasapalabra' after the worst news is announced

One year after Manu Pascual began his participation in Pasapalabra, the Madrid native worried the audience with his latest actions. The psychology graduate, who debuted on Antena 3's show on May 16, 2024, was trying to win El Rosco, which this Tuesday had a jackpot of €1,654,000. Manu started by getting every word right one after another until an unexpected situation occurred.

In his duel with Rosa, Manu was the first to start playing with the 147 points accumulated in that day's show. At first, he answered five questions correctly.

He then gave the turn to his teammate, who quickly returned it to him. Next, Manu was the first to finish the first round with 20 correct answers and 39 seconds.

Manu experiences a tense moment on Pasapalabra that he won't forget

That's when the contestant, who has played more than 260 roscos, picked up speed and reached 23 correct answers. Then, when he was about to go for the jackpot, he made a mistake on the letter R, adding his first error when only the letter Y was left to solve.

| Atresmedia

An outcome that no one could have predicted given how well he had started. In the end, the contestant decided not to take any risks and let the time run out, stopping at 23 correct answers and one mistake. "You need to get six to tie with Manu and, since you don't have any mistakes, you'd win the show," Roberto Leal clarified to his opponent.

Meanwhile, Rosa reached the letter Z with 18 correct answers and 30 seconds. After achieving 23 correct answers and not knowing the answers to the remaining letters, she stopped. The Galician contestant claimed victory and sent Manu to La Silla Azul in the next show.

Manu Pascual has spent a year trying to win the Pasapalabra jackpot

Manu and Rosa, who have been competing against each other in El Rosco for half a year, have become a very popular pair with the audience. The pair of contestants visited the set of Y ahora Sonsoles this week, where they opened up about their experience on the show.

The Madrid native, who has accumulated more than €145,200, explained how his life has changed since he first appeared on Pasapalabra. What makes him most dizzy is thinking about the final amount, so he tries not to do it.

| Antena 3

Four years of preparation to try for a year now every afternoon to complete El Rosco, just as Óscar Díaz or Rafa Castaño did in their day. It will still take a few more shows to find out if Manu or Rosa will join the list of El Rosco jackpot winners on Pasapalabra.