They demand that Álvaro Muñoz Escassi win 'Supervivientes' after what just happened

Álvaro Muñoz Escassi starred on Sunday in a moment that could be described as the most outstanding since he began his participation in Supervivientes. The Andalusian left everyone speechless during his performance in one of the toughest challenges of the competition. For more than ten minutes, the horseman showed in the "Noria infernal" that he should be the one to be crowned winner of the current edition of the popular survival reality show.

María José Suárez's ex had shared that he was very eager to face this difficult challenge, which requires not only physical strength but also mental endurance.

| Mediaset

Muñoz Escassi accepted the challenge despite his physical problems. It should be remembered that the contestant has been dealing with back problems for some time. Even so, he decided to take the risk, achieving an outstanding performance that positioned him as one of the audience's favorites.

many see Álvaro Muñoz Escassi as the winner of Supervivientes

Escassi, who stopped the challenge several times to reposition himself for safety, was able to withstand increasingly faster spins. This was a performance that the Supervivientes audience followed with great attention.

On social media, the show's followers showed unanimity when it came to highlighting the strength shown by the survivor. "What an amazing challenge Escassi did, unbelievable!", wrote one follower of the reality show. Another focused on his mental and physical strength: "Álvaro is impressive in the challenges, besides his physical condition, he has unbelievable willpower".

| Mediaset

Others pointed to the Andalusian as the winner of this edition, proclaiming him directly: "Escassi winner of Supervivientes".

After finishing this crucial challenge, Álvaro Muñoz Escassi received two rewards he did not expect at all: a family reunion and a special dinner.

The Sevillian first received a visit from one of his brothers and, shortly after, a message from his partner, Sheila Casas. As a reward for his effort, Escassi enjoyed the company of his brother Gonzalo, who traveled to Honduras to encourage him in person. This meeting proved decisive for Álvaro, who could not help but get emotional.

Álvaro explained that Gonzalo is, of all his brothers, his favorite. "I didn't want to see anyone, but I'm glad to see him," he added later, showing his gratitude for the effort his brother made to be there.

the horseman did not expect the rewards he received as a result of his effort in the "Noria infernal"

It was shortly after when the main event arrived that Escassi did not expect, the surprise that caused the contestant to break down emotionally. Sandra Barneda asked the horseman to turn on the tablet. Then Sheila Casas, Álvaro's current partner, appeared on screen with a message he did not expect.

"You didn't expect it to be me... I miss you and I really want to see you," Sheila began.

| Mediaset

She then described her boyfriend as an "example" for his performance in the competition: "You're a beast. For me, you're already the winner," she said, aware of the effort her partner is making. These words match the verdict of the audience, who already see Muñoz Escassi as the winner of Supervivientes.