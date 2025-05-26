The unbelievable scandal for which they want to expel Terelu Campos from 'Supervivientes'

Since she jumped from the helicopter for the second time, Terelu Campos has shown that she takes her presence in Supervivientes in a different way. Additionally, María Teresa Campos's daughter is having very notable moments with another of the protagonists of the current edition of the reality show. However, the latest thing Terelu has done has led many to consider asking for the expulsion of the woman from Málaga.

A moment that could be described as surreal and that has caused the displeasure of a certain sector of the audience. Specifically, it was after Montoya performed a sensual dance for Alejandra Rubio's mother when they both found themselves in a situation that no one expected.

| Mediaset

The former contestant of La isla de las tentaciones wanted to know if Terelu would be okay with knowing what his underwear smells like. "Smell the boxers, like a mother to a son," Montoya asked Terelu, who couldn't help but laugh.

Montoya dared to ask Terelu Campos to smell his underwear

A proposal to which Carmen Borrego's sister, despite Montoya's insistence, showed her refusal. "There's no trick here, everything's dead," the Andalusian explained in front of Terelu's astonished gaze.

The panelist, going along with her companion, then assured that she didn't trust him and also told him that Anita Williams, his ex-girlfriend, was deceiving him. Montoya, meanwhile, didn't seem to give up. "It still smells like detergent," he hinted, almost forcing Terelu to smell his boxers while they both couldn't stop laughing.

| Mediaset

In the end, Montoya took the step and decided to smell the underwear of the eldest of the Campos sisters. "It smells like roses to me," he announced, confirming that there is a lot of complicity and good rapport between him and Terelu.

In fact, it might seem that between Montoya and Terelu there is a comedic bond like the one the Sevillian had with Sandra Barneda during his time on La Isla de las Tentaciones. Good vibes and an attitude that provoke notable moments like the one that happened a few days ago.

The surreal situation between Montoya and Terelu Campos divides the audience

Although the situation might seem comedic, there are those who reject this type of situation. This is the case of Marta López, who questioned Montoya's attitude.

"I find it even unpleasant because I think he does everything for the show," commented the TardeAR collaborator. "Not everything goes, this guy doesn't know how to do anything else. Not fishing or anything, and now, what's left for him? Well, smelling Terelu's panties, I find it unpleasant," López added about the contestant's attitude.

| Mediaset

A situation that divided the audience and from which Terelu Campos emerged unscathed. The panelist, with her stellar participation in Supervivientes, has also managed to set the record by jumping twice from the helicopter in the same edition.