No Solution: The Statement About Sheila Devil (Camilo Blanes) That Worries Everyone

Sheila Devil, as Camilo Sesto's son has been calling himself for some time, is once again causing concern for everyone. It was one of the latest images he shared that led people to think that his situation has no solution. The daughter of the popular artist who passed away in 2019 has uploaded an image to her social media profile in which she appears in underwear and looking very neglected.

In reality, it is not the first time she has shared such photos on social media. However, many thought that in recent weeks Camilo Sesto's daughter was focused on her recovery. Now, these images disprove this information and suggest that Sheila Devil hasn't overcome her addictions and keeps very unhealthy lifestyle habits.

Sheila Devil Shares an Image Confirming She Is Far from Recovering

In addition to the aforementioned snapshot, Devil uploaded other photos to her wall in which she appeared with some friends. People who have become her closest circle and who, according to her mother, are nothing more than interested companions who are only after her money.

Many of Sheila's followers have warned her that those who appear with her in the images, far from helping her overcome her addictions, influence her negatively.

"Everyone seems happy except you," reacted a user expressing what many of her followers think about Devil.

Camilo Sesto's universal heir continues to face serious addiction problems for several years now. Meanwhile, her mother Lourdes Ornelas has tried by all means to get her daughter out of this spiral of self-destruction. The Mexican has also acknowledged to the media that it is very difficult to help a person with this disease.

Now, this recent photograph confirms that she hasn't entered a detox center as her mother would like. A publication that once again raises alarms about Sheila Devil's emotional well-being and health.

Ornelas, aware of the circumstances in which her daughter lives, can't help her, as she is of legal age, if she doesn't decide to do so. A fact that further complicates the start of a rehabilitation process like the one Sheila needs.

Lourdes Ornelas Has Tried to Do Everything in Her Power to Help Her Daughter

After a few weeks in which nothing was known about her, it was thought that this absence was a positive sign. Those who believed she might be focused on her recovery have now seen how her recent poses confirm quite the opposite.

It is worth remembering that last February Sheila Devil was arrested by the Civil Guard for drug possession. The daughter of Camilo Sesto was carrying 12 grams (0.42 oz) of cocaine, an amount that would be classified as trafficking illegal substances.

