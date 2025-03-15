It's Official: The Truth About the Meeting Between Paloma Cuevas and Enrique Ponce Is Revealed

Rumors have been constant; for weeks, there has been talk of a meeting between Paloma Cuevas, her current partner, the singer Luis Miguel, and her ex-husband, Enrique Ponce. Supposedly, the episode would have occurred in a hospital in the capital. However, now the truth has come to light.

Patricia Cerezo, a close friend of Paloma Cuevas, has broken her silence. She wanted to clarify what happened and deny the information that has been given in various media.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

In recent statements, she has been blunt: "I understand that the meeting didn't happen like that. I mean, I don't just understand, I know it didn't happen like that."

The Whole Truth About the Controversial Meeting Between Paloma Cuevas and Enrique Ponce Is Revealed

With this statement, Cerezo categorically denies the speculations. The news of a confrontation between Enrique Ponce and Luis Miguel had caused a great stir. But Paloma Cuevas's close friend wanted to close the topic once and for all.

The relationship between Paloma Cuevas and Enrique Ponce has been a topic of conversation since their separation. Many have followed every step of the former couple. With Luis Miguel entering Paloma's life, the media interest has grown even more.

| Europa Press

However, Patricia Cerezo makes it clear that there hasn't been any recent contact between Paloma and Enrique. "If one day it happened, well, it happened, but no, that information wasn't true," she assured. With these words, she tries to settle the controversy.

Additionally, she has spoken about her personal relationship with Enrique Ponce and confessed that she hasn't had contact with him for a long time. "No, the truth is no, I haven't seen him for a long time. I wish him the best because he's a friend I care about a lot, but it's been a long time since."

Paloma Cuevas and Enrique Ponce Had No Issues in Their 'Face-to-Face'

In contrast, she continues to maintain a close friendship with Paloma Cuevas. "With Paloma, yes, but well, we're friends, and this bonds us forever," she concluded.

| Instagram, @palomacuevasofficial

Patricia Cerezo's statements have served to clarify the situation. This way, the story of the supposed tense meeting in the hospital is dismantled. The truth has come to light, and with it, the speculations are put to rest.

Despite the gossip, Paloma Cuevas continues with her life alongside Luis Miguel. Enrique Ponce, meanwhile, continues his path. What is clear is that, at least for now, there hasn't been any kind of confrontation between them.