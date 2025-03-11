Maximum Impact with What Sonsoles Ónega Has Confessed to Roberto Brasero Live

The set of Y ahora Sonsoles has experienced moments of great tension. Roberto Brasero, the weather presenter on Antena 3, has come to the program to report on the red alert in Madrid. However, what has really caused a great impact on the set has been what Sonsoles Ónega confessed to Roberto Brasero: she is afraid.

The rains have not stopped, and the situation has become critical. Brasero confirmed live: "The rivers are about to overflow." His words have caused great concern.

The Community of Madrid has activated the flood plan due to the rising of the Henares, Jarama, and Alberche rivers. The rain continues to fall intensely, and the forecasts are not optimistic.

Sonsoles Ónega Causes Great Impact After Her Confession to Roberto Brasero Live

The presenter explained that the situation not only affects Madrid. In the coming days, rivers and reservoirs are expected to overflow in several regions of Spain. The concern has increased on the set, and the uncertainty about the impact of the rains has been palpable.

However, what has been most surprising is the confession of Sonsoles Ónega. In the middle of the broadcast, she admitted: "I had never been afraid of the rain, but now I am." Her serious tone and worried look reflected the gravity of the moment.

Sonsoles Ónega's words have resonated among the collaborators and the audience. No one expected the presenter to make such a personal confession live.

Valeria Vegas intervened to recall the tragedy that occurred six months ago. "I think we've always been afraid of fire, and after the catastrophe that happened, it's good to heed the alert measures," said the collaborator. She referred to the DANA that hit Spain and left serious consequences.

Sonsoles Ónega Shows Her Concern About the News Given by Roberto Brasero

Sonsoles Ónega has insisted on her concern. She has emphasized the importance of taking weather warnings seriously.

Sonsoles Ónega has highlighted that society must be prepared for extreme weather events. Her statements have caused an intense debate on the program. The presenter has opened up like never before with her audience.

The weather situation remains alarming. The uncertainty about the coming days has left a notable impact on Y ahora Sonsoles. Especially after the unexpected confession of Sonsoles Ónega to Roberto Brasero after showing her concern.