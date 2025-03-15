Isa Pantoja and Asraf Beno Confirm the Best News About the Baby They Are Expecting

Isa Pantoja is experiencing one of the sweetest moments of her life. Isabel Pantoja's daughter is expecting her second child, the first with her husband, Asraf Beno. She is experiencing this pregnancy in a completely different way from the previous one.

Since she announced it, she has wanted to share every detail with her followers. Isa Pantoja hasn't hesitated to show how she feels and how the pregnancy is progressing. Now, she has confirmed the best possible news about her child.

On the show ¡De Viernes! it was where the couple discovered the baby's gender: They are expecting a boy. This information was celebrated with great excitement. Both Isa and Asraf wanted it to be a boy, and their happiness couldn't have been greater upon learning it live.

Isa Pantoja and Asraf Beno Confirm the Best Information About the Boy They Are Expecting

While they eagerly await the moment to hold their child in their arms, the television collaborator has wanted to provide an update on her pregnancy. On social media, Isa Pantoja has shown how much her belly has grown in recent days.

"I had just eaten, for the record. Suddenly, it has grown a lot," she wrote in her Instagram stories. She joined the message with an image showing her belly, more prominent than ever.

That image has served to confirm her latest best news: the little one is growing healthy and strong inside her womb. This news has filled her followers and her own family with joy.

Taking advantage of her visit to the gym with Asraf Beno, Isa shared this new update on her condition. The young woman is experiencing this pregnancy with great enthusiasm and is sharing it step by step with everyone.

Isa Pantoja and Asraf Beno Are Happy Because They Are Expecting a Boy

"For me, this pregnancy is like experiencing it for the first time," Isa Pantoja confessed. It has been 12 years since she became a mother for the first time. Now, she is experiencing everything with renewed emotion.

Additionally, Isa recalled how her eldest son wanted the little one to be a boy. "It excites me a lot because my son wanted a boy, and I felt it. There was something in me that said: 'It's a boy,'" she revealed on the Telecinco program.

Isa Pantoja and Asraf Beno are counting the days until the little one's arrival. Meanwhile, they continue to enjoy every stage of the pregnancy. A wait full of excitement, love, and much happiness.