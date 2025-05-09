The directors of 'Supervivientes' make an urgent decision with Montoya: It's over

Supervivientes has once again pushed its contestants to the limit after the latest challenge where strength was their best weapon. However, Manuel and Montoya went beyond mere competition, causing the show's management to decide to stop the challenge. The two participants of the mentioned reality show wrestled in a tense live duel without clarifying whether they did it for the reward or for something with personal implications.

The challenge involved the contestants organizing themselves into pairs so that Manuel and Montoya were pitted against each other. The game consisted of running toward the flags placed in the sand while being held by harnesses, showing how far their strength could go.

The Sevillian and the Gaditan measured themselves in a dynamic where the strongest would receive a succulent reward: a Spanish omelet. However, the attitude of the two during the challenge prompted the intervention of the show's management.

Montoya and Manuel wrestle in front of the Supervivientes audience regardless of the consequences

It was the Gaditan who first pushed, causing Montoya to fall onto the sand. A struggle that set off alarms for the organization, which was heard through the words of Laura Madrueño.

"Careful, careful!" warned the host to stop the challenge. However, this was not the only time Manuel sought to prevent Montoya from reaching his goal.

| Telecinco

Immediately afterward, Laura Madrueño reminded the rules of the challenge again: "Please, go for the flags. No physical contact, go back. They are asking me to please have you both go back," she repeated about the orders she was receiving from the Supervivientes management.

Despite the host's insistence, the contestants continued with their struggle. Shortly after, Manuel and Montoya heard the point to which the contest's organization had been forced to reach.

The Supervivientes organization did not validate the duel between Montoya and Manuel

"We declare this duel invalid, you have to play fair. Since you are not playing fairly, we are going to repeat the duel. Everyone has seen how you have hit each other," sentenced Laura Madrueño.

Then, the game resumed, and finally, it was Montoya who managed to get the desired piece of omelet.

| Mediaset

The situation witnessed by the audience is not new. It is worth remembering that Anita Williams, Montoya's ex-partner, had a sexual encounter with Manuel on La Isla de las Tentaciones. With the arrival of the three to Supervivientes, the tension between them quickly manifested.

Although Manuel explained upon his arrival in Honduras that he came "with good vibes, leaving things behind," it is clear that past grievances are still very present.