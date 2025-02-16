The Untold Secrets of Prince William and Kate Middleton's Beginnings

Prince William and Kate Middleton form one of the most influential and followed marriages in the British royalty. Every public appearance, decision, and gesture of the couple is analyzed in detail by the media and the public. Their image of stability and closeness has made their relationship a benchmark within the monarchy. Now, new information never before revealed comes to light.

The Heir Didn't Spare Gestures to Attract Kate Middleton's Attention

Before becoming one of the most solid couples in the British royalty, William had to devise ways to capture Kate Middleton's attention. Their love story, which began at the University of St. Andrews, wasn't always a fairy tale. From participating in an auction to win a date with her to showcasing his culinary skills, William did everything possible to win over his future wife.

| Redes sociales

Over time, their relationship went through ups and downs, including a temporary breakup, but the prince knew how to win back her love. Even his brother, Prince Harry, joked about the topic at the couple's wedding in 2011. "William didn't have a single romantic bone in his body before meeting Kate," he humorously commented.

A Persistent and Determined Prince

One of William's first attempts to win over Kate occurred at a Harry Potter-themed charity party. During the event, an auction was held where attendees bid for a date. "William offered 200 pounds to win a date with Kate," revealed a former university classmate.

As their friendship strengthened, the prince tried to impress her with other gestures. In 2003, they moved together to an apartment in the center of St. Andrews, where William took the opportunity to demonstrate his cooking skills: "He used to cook everything. I think it was his way of trying to impress me," Kate recounted in a BBC special in 2019.

| Europa Press

Sports were also key in their relationship. William joined the university's rugby, surfing, and water polo teams, in addition to swimming with Kate every morning at the Old Course Hotel. In 2021, they relived those memories by competing in a sailboat race on West Sands beach, a special place for both.

Separation, Reunion, and an Unforgettable Gesture

In their third year of university, the couple decided to move to Balgove House, a more private residence where they shared unique moments. There, they organized dinners with friends and enjoyed picnics in the gardens. However, in 2004, their romance became public when they were photographed together on a skiing vacation in Switzerland. With the growing media pressure, the relationship began to falter and in 2007, they ended their courtship.

| Instagram, @princeandprincessofwales

During their time apart, William traveled with friends while Kate focused on her social life. But the prince never stopped thinking about her. "He keeps saying that Kate is the best thing that has happened to him," a close friend confessed at the time. Shortly after, William decided to make a bold move to win back her love: he landed a military helicopter in Kate's garden in Bucklebury.

A Fairy Tale-Worthy Engagement

In October 2010, William prepared an unforgettable proposal: during a trip to Kenya, he took Kate to a cabin in the Lewa reserve, over 9,800 ft. (3,000 meters) high. There, he proposed with the iconic sapphire and diamond ring that belonged to Princess Diana. "We had talked about marriage, so it wasn't a big surprise. But I wanted it to be a special moment," the prince explained after announcing their engagement.

William confessed that he had carried the ring in his backpack for three weeks, never letting it out of his sight for fear of losing it. "I knew that if I lost it, I'd be in serious trouble," he admitted with a laugh. After years of romance, ups and downs, and unforgettable gestures, the couple finally sealed their love with a wedding followed by millions of people around the world. Since then, their story has become one of the most media-covered in royalty.