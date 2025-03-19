The Library, the Exclusive Club Where Luis Miguel Was Caught With Paloma Cuevas

Luis Miguel and Paloma Cuevas once again become the center of attention after being spotted during their latest romantic date at The Library, an exclusive restaurant in Madrid.

During their more than two years of romantic relationship, both the artist and the businesswoman have always been very discreet. So much so that there have been few occasions when we have been able to see them together in public.

However, everything suggests that they have now decided to stop hiding. Proof of this are the latest and revealing photographs that have been published of Luis Miguel and Paloma Cuevas.

As Informalia has assured, this Monday, March 17, the couple was seen at The Library, one of the most exclusive restaurants in Madrid, enjoying a luxurious dinner.

Now, as a result of this revealing information, all the details about the exclusive club that Luis Miguel and Paloma Cuevas have chosen for their latest date have been uncovered.

All About 'The Library,' the Exclusive Restaurant in Madrid Where Luis Miguel and Paloma Cuevas Have Been Seen

There is no doubt that some places seem destined for success, and The Library is one of them. Since it opened its doors in a location on Serrano Street, this restaurant has sparked the curiosity of many.

So much so that it has become one of the main meeting points in Madrid. In fact, many people consider that, more than a luxurious restaurant, a wine shop, or a private club, The Library is a true temple of gastronomic pleasure.

It is here where, among wines and exquisite creations, Paloma Cuevas and Luis Miguel have added another unforgettable evening to their media-covered but discreet love story.

Judging by the latest photographs that have come to light, everything suggests that their secretive meetings are now a thing of the past. There is no doubt that, from now on, the singer and the socialite have decided to live their relationship without secrets.

However, the choice that Paloma Cuevas and Luis Miguel have made on this occasion is not at all casual. For some time now, The Library has become a meeting point for the Madrid elite.

So much so that Sandro Silva, the man who has turned the Salamanca neighborhood into his own empire, describes his business as "a tribute to the after-dinner conversation."

Regarding the exclusive menu of The Library, Paloma Cuevas and Luis Miguel had the opportunity to taste succulent dishes. Among them, an anchovy and boquerón bite on a sobao and smoked butter or their famous bikini with watercress, among other delicacies.

Additionally, this Madrid establishment boasts a large wine list, composed of more than 150 selections brought from all over the world.