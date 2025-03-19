Few Know: This Was the Divorce of Helena Garcia Melero and the Father of Her Children

Helena Garcia Melero is one of the most recognized and beloved journalists of TV3. Throughout her career, she has managed to stay in the public eye thanks to her talent. Additionally, at the same time, she has known how to protect her personal life, keeping it away from the headlines.

It is not common for workers of the Catalan network to reveal details about their private life. However, some time ago, the presenter broke with her usual discretion and spoke about a painful aspect of her life: her divorce from Joan Vehils.

| Europa Press

The Day Helena Garcia Melero Spoke About Her Separation

The moment when Helena decided to share her experience was on the show Al cotxe, presented by Eloi Vila. It was there that the journalist revealed that the separation from Vehils, which occurred in 2017, marked a turning point in her personal life.

Although the news was already known by some, Helena's words offered a more intimate and emotional perspective. The presenter's account was clear: the divorce was one of the most difficult and painful decisions she has made in her life.

| TV3

"It has been the most beastly decision I've made in my life. It is, without a doubt, what has cost me the most in this life," she confessed sincerely. Helena, visibly affected, recalled how complex it was to take that step.

"I don't know how many strong decisions I've made in my life, but in the bag of my most powerful actions, this will always be there," she added. With these statements, Helena Garcia Melero made it clear that it was an experience that marked a milestone in her existence.

| TV3

Helena Garcia Melero: "Life Pushes You"

The presenter also reflected on the process that led her to make that difficult decision. "Sometimes you let life speak. It's that moment when you don't have enough courage to make that decision and you let life speak," she added.

"Life pushes you and guides you to take the definitive step," she concluded. Her words reflected the pain and uncertainty she felt during that time, a period in which, despite everything, life pushed her to move forward.

With these revelations, Helena Garcia Melero made it clear that behind her public image of a strong woman, she has also faced moments of personal difficulties. Her courage to share with the public such an intimate chapter of her life shows her strength.