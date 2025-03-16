The Latest News About Charles III and Lady Di Will Cause Pain to William and Harry

The marriage between Charles III and Diana of Wales was a story full of love, heartbreak, and suffering. According to biographer Christopher Andersen, the relationship reached a critical point, both emotionally and physically. After the couple's divorce in 1996, Charles III feared that Diana might commit a violent act against Camilla, so he ordered security to watch over Lady Di.

Tension and Distrust: Diana Was Never Happy with Charles

From the beginning, the relationship between Diana and Charles was marked by doubts. Despite getting engaged in 1981 after just 13 dates, Diana was not happy with her husband. During the engagement interview, Diana was ambiguous about love: "Whatever being in love means"; a revealing statement.

A key episode occurred before their wedding when Diana discovered a bracelet that Charles had made for Camilla. This discovery confirmed that her husband had not stopped loving Camilla, which caused great emotional pain for Diana. Since then, the relationship between them became even more conflictive, with frequent fights and ongoing tensions.

Charles III's Obsession with Protecting Camilla

According to Andersen, the fights at the couple's residence, Highgrove House, were so intense that the staff feared the worst, according to El Nacional. There were rifles and pistols in the house, which increased the risk of a tragic outcome. In this atmosphere of anguish, Charles III made a drastic decision: to order security services to watch over Diana to prevent any tragedy, whether it be suicide, homicide, or both.

Charles III's fear was not only for his own safety but also for that of Camilla Parker Bowles. According to his fears, Diana might attack Camilla in a moment of desperation. This concern led to security services being on high alert whenever Diana and Charles were in the same residence.

The End of the Marriage and the Tragic Death of Diana of Wales

Despite efforts to manage the situation, the relationship ended in 1992 with an official separation, followed by the divorce in 1996. However, the story of Diana of Wales did not end there. A year after her divorce, on August 30, 1997, Diana of Wales died in a car accident in Paris.

Her tragic death left the world in shock, and the episode remains, to this day, a highly controversial topic with unsolved questions. The suffering experienced by Princes William and Harry due to their mother's death, in such circumstances and under public scrutiny, was devastating. Knowing that their father forced surveillance on Diana to protect Camilla could be even more so.

The relationship between Charles III, Diana, and Camilla was complex and marked by suffering, betrayals, and distrust. The tragedy of Diana's death left a deep scar in the history of the British monarchy. It is not surprising, then, that the monarch's sons maintain a distant relationship with Camilla and reject certain requests from their father.