Albert of Monaco, Exposed: The Secret Refuge He Had Before Charlene

Prince Albert II of Monaco enjoys a unique place in Cantabria, a 17th-century jewel transformed into a luxurious boutique hotel. It is the Palacio de Helguera, which has centuries of history and a deep connection with the Monegasque Royal Family. Albert's great-great-grandfather sponsored, at the beginning of the 20th century, the excavations of the prehistoric cave paintings of the Valles Pasiegos.

A Unique Refuge with a Royal History

Built in the 17th century by Juan José de Ceballos, the Palacio de Helguera has become an exclusive place full of history. With its ashlar facades, wooden ceilings, and a grand stone staircase, the palace has been carefully restored. Interior designer Malales Martínez Canut has given a rococo touch to its spaces, blending the elegance of the past with modern comfort.

| Europa Press

The palace's relationship with the Monegasque royalty has its roots in Albert I of Monaco, Albert II's great-great-grandfather. At the beginning of the 20th century, Albert I sponsored scientific excavations in the caves of the Valles Pasiegos, which contain important Paleolithic paintings. This legacy endures and is honored to this day.

A Visit to Commemorate the Centennial

Last year, Albert II visited the Palacio de Helguera to commemorate the centennial of the excavations in the Castillo caves in Puente Viesgo. These caves were recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2008. During his stay, the prince expressed his deep respect for the work of his great-great-grandfather, who was essential in the region's cave art.

The Monegasque Royal Family's interest in Cantabrian cave art dates back more than a century, notes El Periódico. The media outlet highlighted the bond that unites the Grimaldis with Cantabria.

Tranquility and Luxury for Prince Albert II of Monaco

During his stay, Albert II stayed in one of the palace's most exclusive suites. The Regent Gabriel Ciscar's room, elegantly decorated, offered him the privacy he needed. During his visit, the Palacio de Helguera closed to the public to ensure his safety and comfort.

Albert of Monaco enjoyed the tranquility of the gardens and relaxed in the infinity pool, with impressive views of the Cantabrian valleys. Additionally, the palace offered him the peace he so seeks, away from the hustle and bustle of his public life.

Gastronomy, a Feast for the Senses

Gastronomy was also one of the highlights. At the Trastámara restaurant, led by chef Renzo Orbegoso, the prince tasted typical Spanish and Cantabrian dishes. Oxtail ravioli, Spanish omelet, and turbot were some of the delicacies he enjoyed.

One of the most special moments was his fascination with the Palacio's Ribera del Duero wine, made with grapes from century-old vines. Albert II took several boxes to Monaco, a gesture that demonstrates his appreciation for local products.