This is how the handsome sons of Ramon Pellicer, ex-husband of Julia Otero, have grown up

If there is a face that has marked the history of TV3, it is undoubtedly that of Ramon Pellicer. With his unmistakable voice and serene demeanor, the journalist has been informing Catalans for decades. His presence in the news is synonymous with rigor and professionalism.

However, beyond the cameras, Pellicer has built a family that has grown away from the media spotlight: his three children, the result of his relationship with Lali Colomé, also a journalist.

| TV3

Ramon Pellicer and his past with Julia Otero

Before forming his current family, Ramon Pellicer was married to Julia Otero, another of the great figures of journalism in Spain. Their relationship ended many years ago, and today each has followed their own path, both personally and professionally.

Meanwhile, Otero formed a family with Josep Martínez and their daughter Candela, Pellicer found stability alongside Lali Colomé. As we mentioned earlier, Pellicer and Colomé share their life with their three children.

| YouTube, Catalunya Ràdio

Martina Pellicer and her two siblings, the new generation

The children of Pellicer and Colomé have grown up away from public life. Martina, the eldest, has shown her interest in the world of social media, while the middle child has been noted for being more reserved. In contrast, very few details are known about the youngest.

Although they haven't followed in their father's footsteps in television, they have all grown up in a home where information and current events have been common topics at the table. There is no doubt that the journalistic influence of Pellicer and Colomé has been present.

| TikTok, @martinetapellicer_

Unlike other children of media figures, Pellicer's two younger children have maintained a low profile, enjoying their privacy. In contrast, we could say that Martina is the most famous, as she has a large community on social media.

Pellicer and Colomé have managed to protect them from the impact of fame, allowing them to grow up without the burden of being "the children of." Today, each follows their own path, with the support of a family that, although discreet, remains united and strong.