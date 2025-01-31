The private messages of Prince William without Kate Middleton: 'He's always...'

The private messages that Prince William keeps away from Kate Middleton have just come to light. According to reports, the future British king uses fake names to chat with other fans of his soccer team: "He's always up to date with all the gossip."

This Wednesday, January 29, the last day of the Champions League was held, a sporting event in which Aston Villa faced the Scottish team Celtic.

| Twitter, @royalnewsss

As expected, Prince William experienced this match from the stands with special enthusiasm. Since childhood, the son of Charles III has been a great supporter of the "Villains," something he made completely clear.

The historic match that took place at Villa Park ended with Aston Villa's victory after scoring four goals against their rival team. Meanwhile, the Scots only managed to score two goals.

Now, after this sporting clash, Prince William's private messages away from Kate Middleton have come to light. News that, as expected, hasn't gone unnoticed at all.

| Europa Press

According to an Aston Villa fan, Prince William uses a "secret name" online. All to stay informed about the latest news and rumors in the fan forums of this sport:

"He's always up to date with all the team's gossip. He's included in every fan forum. He enters with different names and posts his opinions there about what he feels or the reflections of other fans."

Prince William's private messages come to light away from Kate Middleton

Prince William has been a passionate supporter of Aston Villa since his school days. So much so that, whenever he can, he attends the matches to support his team.

| Twitter, @MattSunRoyal

It's very common to see Kate Middleton's husband attending these sporting events with his son George. On more than one occasion, he has even confessed to losing his voice cheering for the team.

Two weeks ago, Prince William astonished several of his team's fans with an unexpected visit. After giving a lecture at the College of Paramedics, he made a stop at a Wetherspoon pub in Birmingham.

There, William took the opportunity to have a pint and talk about soccer with Aston Villa fans. It was a moment when he exchanged a few words with the supporters before his team's match against Everton.

Now, one of these people has revealed that Prince William often uses a "secret name" online to avoid being recognized. This way, he can interact with other fans in the forums and find out all the news related to his team.