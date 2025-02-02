This is Florenci, Clara Segura's husband and the father of their two young children.

Clara Segura is experiencing a brilliant moment in her career. The actress, one of the most prestigious in Catalan cinema and theater, has been nominated for the 2025 Goya for her performance in El 47. Marcel Barrena's film brings to life the story of struggle in the Torre Baró neighborhood.

Her work has been acclaimed by critics, further solidifying her trajectory in the industry. Meanwhile, her name resonates strongly in the cinematic landscape, her personal life remains a reserved territory.

Although little is known about her more intimate side, there is a key figure who accompanies her in her daily life: her partner, Florenci Ferrer. Both have formed a beautiful family with their two young children.

Florenci Ferrer, Clara Segura's great support

Despite Clara Segura's popularity, her family life remains away from media exposure. Together with her partner, Florenci Ferrer, they have built a relationship based on discretion and stability.

Although they have rarely been seen together at public events, Ferrer is an essential piece in the actress's life, joining her in her success without drawing attention. Beyond being known as Clara Segura's husband, Florenci has a distinguished professional career.

His career in the world of music and production has led him to establish himself as a reference professional. Sound engineer, producer, and musician, Ferrer has managed to make a name for himself in his sector, although without the media exposure that surrounds his wife.

A family away from the media spotlight

Together, Clara and Florenci have formed a family with their two children. Although the actress rarely shares details about her private life, it is evident that family is an essential pillar in her daily life. Both have managed to find the balance between success and family intimacy.

Now, with the Goya nomination on the horizon, Clara Segura continues to add achievements to her career. While the industry celebrates her talent, at home she has the unconditional support of Florenci and her children, who join her in this exciting chapter of her career.