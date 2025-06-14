Terrible news for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: No one expected something like this

The recent release of a video of Meghan Markle twerking alongside Prince Harry in the delivery room has sparked a wave of criticism in the United Kingdom. The footage, which was shared right after the birth of their daughter Lilibet, has been described by the British press as "embarrassing." The media reaction has triggered a scandal that no one in their circle could have foreseen.

The video shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dancing wildly to Starrkeisha's "Baby Mama" as an attempt to speed up the delivery, according to Meghan. Although the scene has caused laughter and positive comments among young Americans, in the United Kingdom it has been mocked. Several outlets have described the gesture as inappropriate for someone who is part of the royal family.

| Instagram, @meghan

Despite the harsh criticism, Meghan has stated that she is delighted with the media attention the video has caused. According to the Mail on Sunday, the former actress has seen this controversy as an opportunity to connect with the American public. She herself has said, with irony: "As long as twerking is danced in the United States…", hinting that British judgments do not affect her.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Digital strategy, controversy and an American audience

A source close to the couple has confirmed that Meghan has been very pleased with the global response, especially on social media. In the United Kingdom, they have not received her well, but in the United States it has been a success, the source noted. In addition, the source added that the video will be a key piece in their marketing strategy to connect with a younger audience.

Meanwhile, the family has continued sharing details of their private life on digital platforms. A few days ago, they posted images of a trip to Disneyland for their daughter's birthday, which was also harshly criticized by conservative sectors in the United Kingdom. However, the couple remain unfazed by the controversy, focused on strengthening their image in the United States.

Far from royal protocol, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bet on going viral

One of the most discussed analyses has come from Eric Schiffer of Reputation Management Consultants, who believes the video is an intentional move. In his view, Meghan Markle seeks to connect with new generations, who value viral moments more than protocols. According to Schiffer, the United Kingdom is no longer a priority for her, since her image is now being built in a market where royalty is experienced as spectacle.

The move has not been without risks. The image of the Sussexes, already damaged by previous controversies, could deteriorate further among more traditional sectors. However, Meghan seems determined to reinvent herself without looking back. She has already chosen her audience; it is not royalty, it is the North American consumer, Schiffer concluded.

Although the decision has been controversial, Meghan has achieved what few can, which is to have people talking about her in every corner of the world. The combination of scandal, humor, and marketing seems to have given her the visibility she was seeking. Time will tell whether this strategy brings her lasting benefits or ends up backfiring.