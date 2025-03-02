The Terrible Divorce of a Tv3 Couple That Many Don't Know About: 'i Was so Bad That…'

Heartbreak can become one of the hardest experiences someone can go through. It not only means the loss of a partner but also the reconstruction of a life that, until that moment, seemed to have a clear direction.

For many people, the end of a relationship can bring feelings of anguish and loneliness, especially when children are involved. This is what happened to Estel Solé, actress, writer, and panelist on TV3, who recently spoke in an interview.

| TV3

Estel Solé and David Plana Fell in Love on La Riera

Known for her participation in La Riera and her collaborations on TV3 and TVE, Estel Solé has been a media figure in Catalonia for years. However, what many did not know was the difficult process she has gone through after her divorce from David Plana, creator of the series.

Their separation not only meant the end of their marriage but the beginning of a stage marked by the struggle to move forward. In an interview given to Diari Ara, the actress revealed how this situation led her to a dramatic point in her life.

| 3Cat

"I come from a divorce that for a year kept me in the shadows, in the darkness. It has been a war, now I feel like I'm a bit in the post-war," she confessed. Added to this was the difficulty of finding a home for her and her children, which increased her stress and concern.

"I have suffered a lot to find a house for me and my children. I have had to accept that now a new part of life begins in which I am alone with my kids and I have to take care of everything myself," she explained.

| Instagram, @davidplanar

The Call That Saved Her Life

The pain and uncertainty were too much for Estel Solé, to the point of leading her to think about taking her own life. In July of last year, she felt she couldn't take it anymore and made a desperate decision: to call the Generalitat's suicide prevention hotline.

"Everything has brought me a lot of anguish, sadness, and guilt. Last July I was so bad that I ended up calling the suicide hotline, luckily a man answered who convinced me that life was worth living," she recounted.

Estel Solé speaks openly about her experience to highlight the importance of mental health and the need to seek help. Her testimony is a reminder that even in the darkest moments, there can always be a way out.