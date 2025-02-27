Charo Reina Speaks Clearly About Anabel Pantoja's Daughter: 'I Hope I'm Not Wrong'

Charo Reina has broken her silence to speak out clearly about what is happening around Anabel Pantoja and her daughter Alma. Despite the lack of relationship she has with the influencer, the folk singer hasn't hesitated to "put her hands in the fire" for her. "I hope I'm not wrong," she assured the press.

Just a few hours ago, this well-known artist attended the presentation of the Málaga Film Festival, a cultural event held at the Teatro Real in Madrid.

As expected, the media took the opportunity to ask Charo Reina about Anabel Pantoja's current problems. Questions that the artist didn't refuse to answer, despite her friendship with Isabel Pantoja having ended years ago.

The folk singer didn't think twice about defending this well-known content creator. However, she made it very clear that "it's the Justice system that will have to speak and we will have to abide by what a judge says."

However, Charo Reina has assured that she fully trusts Anabel Pantoja's innocence. So much so that she hasn't hesitated to "put her hands in the fire" for her. "I hope I'm not wrong," she added.

Charo Reina is convinced that Anabel Pantoja is innocent of the alleged child abuse for which she is being investigated. In fact, she didn't think twice about telling reporters that it could be a misunderstanding:

"I put my hands in the fire that they haven't harmed the baby, especially intentionally. There may have been a mistake, but I put my hands in the fire and I hope I'm not wrong, truly."

Meanwhile, Charo Reina clarified that, although she now has no relationship with the Pantojas, that doesn't mean she doesn't consider Anabel Pantoja "a good person and a good mother."

However, she has been much more cautious when it comes to publicly defending David Rodríguez. As she herself confirmed, "I don't know him at all."

Regarding the harsh accusations being made against Terelu Campos for her stage debut, Charo Reina was very clear. "I think it's a real nonsense to tell anyone that they are committing intrusion. I believe she is fit to be on stage," she stated.