Tough decision by Infanta Elena after discovering Juan Carlos I's medical issue

In recent weeks, Infanta Elena has made a major decision after discovering the serious medical problem affecting her father, Juan Carlos I. The emeritus king's clinical situation has significantly worsened, according to sources close to the royal family. Faced with this scenario, Elena has acted quickly, showing her involvement and commitment to her father's health.

It has become known that Infanta Elena has traveled to Sanxenxo, where she has held lengthy and private meetings with the doctors treating Juan Carlos I. During these meetings, the most recent medical reports have been thoroughly evaluated, and they don't bring good news. The diagnosis points to advanced osteoarthritis and mobility problems that could seriously affect the emeritus king's quality of life.

| Europa Press

Additionally, specialists have warned that the physical deterioration could lead to Juan Carlos I needing to use a wheelchair in the near future. This situation is concerning not only from a medical standpoint but also because of the emotional impact it has on the patient himself. In this context, Infanta Elena has decided to take charge to ensure her father receives the best possible care.

The essential role of Infanta Elena in the care of Juan Carlos I

The worsening of the former monarch's health isn't limited to physical aspects. From Abu Dhabi, where he currently resides, it has been reported that Juan Carlos I is showing signs of frailty and a delicate emotional state. Episodes of insomnia and anxiety have been reported by those close to him, which has led the infanta to insist on a permanent return to Spain.

Elena's wish is for the emeritus king to spend his final years close to family, in his country, and under the direct care of his family. This stance has created growing pressure within the family circle to organize a stable, not merely temporary, return. This way, the infanta is positioned as the main link between the emeritus king and the royal family during these delicate times.

| Europa Press

The Royal Household is keeping official silence regarding the situation, although it is known that King Felipe VI is aware of the circumstances. Private meetings have taken place with the participation of Elena, Infanta Cristina, and the monarch himself, where the seriousness of the health condition and measures to be taken have been analyzed. The doctors have been key in these conversations, warning about the need for a transfer if the refusal to return persists.

Commitment and dedication: Infanta Elena facing the delicate situation of Juan Carlos I

Since the beginning of Juan Carlos I's voluntary exile (2020), Infanta Elena has been the one who has most promoted the coordination of medical check-ups and trips to assess his condition. This latest episode reinforces her role as the family member most committed to the emeritus king's health. The harshness of the diagnosis, which confirms an irreversible progression, has forced crucial decisions to be made for Juan Carlos I's well-being.

Ultimately, the former monarch's health situation presents a complex scenario that requires comprehensive attention. Infanta Elena, true to her protective nature, has taken on the responsibility of managing this crisis with the firm intention of preserving her father's dignity and care. Meanwhile, the royal family and the doctors continue seeking the best solution to face the challenges presented by this delicate moment.