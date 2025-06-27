Maximum concern on 'Supervivientes': Damián Quintero has announced a drama

Damián Quintero has sparked great concern among his followers after announcing a personal drama on his social media. Although many thought his discomfort was related to the physical and emotional exhaustion left by Supervivientes, he has made it clear that the real storm began when he returned home. In recent days, the karateka has had to address rumors that directly affect his private life.

The Málaga native has been publicly accused of being unfaithful to his wife, Casandra Busto, during his professional trips abroad. Speculation has multiplied since his departure from the reality show, which has forced Damián to speak clearly. In statements to Socialité he was blunt: "When I go to work, I go to compete for Spain, for my wife, for my child, and for my family."

| Mediaset

The athlete has defended his relationship, recalling that they have been together for sixteen years and that he has never failed in his commitment. Visibly upset, he wanted to put an end to the subject by making it clear that his family life is not built on headlines or rumors. "A woman like the one I have by my side... I'm very sorry, but people are wrong," he told the program without hesitation.

Damián Quintero after Supervivientes: This is how he rebuilds his life away from the island

After leaving Honduras, Damián has started to get back to his routine with his wife and baby. He has shared some peaceful moments, such as a meal where the main dish was periwinkles, a mollusk he has accepted better than other foods from the show. On the other hand, he hasn't hesitated to show his absolute rejection of coconuts: "How can I tell you that I don't want to see them at all," he wrote on social media, making it clear that he has developed a certain aversion to them.

Despite the controversy, the bond he created on the island with some fellow contestants remains strong. He has shown this with a recent dinner in Madrid with Pelayo Díaz and Gala Caldirola, his main supporters within the reality show. Other contestants were not present at that reunion, which has fueled theories about internal divisions after the end of the show.

Upon his return from Supervivientes, Damián Quintero responds to rumors and focuses on what matters

Additionally, Damián has given his opinion on Borja González's victory, and it hasn't been exactly neutral. He has admitted that he supported Escassi as the winner of the show. "I don't think Borja was the rightful winner, I was rooting for Escassi, honestly," he said, causing a stir among the show's followers.

With all this, returning to reality has been more of an uphill battle than he had desired. Amid harmful rumors, controversial opinions, and the desire to go unnoticed, Damián has made it clear that the only thing that matters to him is his family. Despite the media noise, he keeps his intention to protect his privacy and focus on his loved ones.