Tension in 'Com Si Fos Ahir': Elena Gadel is at Her Limit

The next episode of Com si fos ahir promises to be one of the most intense to date. Tension is building on several fronts, but one of the most notable moments will be led by Noe, played by Elena Gadel.

Elena Gadel Seeks to Calm Tempers

Noe, (Elena Gadel) tries to be the voice of reason. Observing the growing tension between Miquel and Cèlia, Noe takes the initiative and suggests to Miquel that he needs to do something to relax and calm the atmosphere in the consultancy.

The stance of the character played by Elena Gadel reflects her ability to remain calm amid conflict. This way, the woman seeks a peaceful solution to the problems affecting everyone.

| TV3

Joel, Increasingly Suspicious

Joel still can't deposit the money he desperately needs, keeping him extremely nervous. This stress starts to show in his attitude, and his behavior becomes increasingly suspicious.

This doesn't go unnoticed by Marta and Salva, who begin to doubt his intentions. Joel's uncertainty will be a factor that increases tension in the consultancy environment, creating an atmosphere of distrust.

| TV3

Litus, Marta, and Ismael

Meanwhile, Litus asks Marta to hire Ismael to work at the Iaia, but Marta is reluctant to accept the proposal. Marta's refusal will create another conflict, as Ismael doesn't seem to be at his best.

The tension between the characters continues to grow, leaving in the air whether these problems will finally be solved or become even more complicated. On the other hand, Aloma is starting to feel increasingly frustrated with Ismael, especially due to his constant bad mood and indecision.

| TV3

The situation becomes unsustainable for her. A fact that could trigger a conflict affecting both the team's dynamics and her relationship with Ismael. The situation between the two becomes increasingly tense, and Aloma's patience seems to be reaching its limit.

The next episode of Com si fos ahir is full of complicated situations that will test the stability of the relationships between the characters. The intervention of Noe, played by Elena Gadel, will be key to trying to ease the atmosphere.