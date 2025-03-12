Mette-Marit's Surprise After Confirming Rumors About Her Illness: She is Leaving

Mette-Marit has been in the media spotlight recently, not only because of her family situation but also due to her health. The princess has recently confirmed the rumors about the state of her illness, which, as announced, has worsened.

Additionally, her workload has been reduced due to the chronic pulmonary fibrosis from which she suffers. This diagnosis, which significantly affects her, has marked an important change in her daily life and official events.

| Europa Press

Mette-Marit's Illness Has Worsened

A few days ago, the Norwegian Royal House issued an official statement to clarify Mette-Marit's situation. The message was clear: Mette-Marit faces daily symptoms and pain that hinder her ability to carry out her duties.

"The Crown Princess suffers from daily symptoms and ailments that affect her ability to perform her duties. The Crown Princess needs more rest and her daily routine is changing more quickly than before," explained the institution.

| Instagram, @norwegianroyalfamily

This reduction in her schedule had been anticipated, as it was indicated that her health forces her to limit her presence at official events. Despite the physical difficulties she faces, Mette-Marit has tried not to neglect her responsibilities.

In fact, recently, the wife of Prince Haakon shared that "my lungs hurt a lot. I have to rest to be able to continue with my commitments." However, this statement has not prevented her official schedule from continuing.

| Europa Press

Mette-Marit Surprises Everyone with an Unexpected Turn

Surprisingly, Mette-Marit has decided to travel abroad in the coming days, which has surprised many, given her condition. On March 27, the princess will travel to Germany to attend the Leipzig Book Fair.

Although it seems to defy medical recommendations to rest more, this trip shows Mette-Marit's commitment to her responsibilities. Despite the setbacks she faces due to her health, the princess has decided to be present at the Fair.

This trip highlights Mette-Marit's effort not to neglect her institutional commitments, even when her health demands it. Although she has reduced her schedule, her dedication to the Norwegian crown remains a priority, which reflects her strength and commitment.