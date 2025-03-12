U-turn After What Happened with Ana de Armas and Her Controversial Boyfriend, Manuel Anido

Almost a month after her compromising images with Tom Cruise came to light, Ana de Armas has reappeared publicly with her controversial boyfriend, Manuel Anido. A scene that gives a U-turn to this story.

It was last February 14, Valentine's Day, when all the alarms went off around this well-known Hollywood actress. That day, the young woman was seen and photographed while dining with the star of Mission Impossible.

Images that, as expected, caused a great stir around Ana de Armas, since she has been in a romantic relationship with Manuel Anido for some time.

Since then, all kinds of rumors related to both the actress's love life and her controversial relationship have come to light. A situation that has now taken a radical turn.

Right after the latest Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week, Ana de Armas has starred in some endearing photographs with Manuel Anido. Images with which the Cuban-Spanish actress has made it clear that she is going through one of the best stages of her life, both personally and professionally.

Putting an end once and for all to the rumors linking her to Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas has reappeared in Madrid with the stepson of Cuba's president, Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Throughout these months, the actress has been heavily criticized for her relationship with Manuel Anido, a lawyer and advisor to the Cuban government. All due to the difficult situation of oppression and poverty that her native country is going through.

However, Ana de Armas is not willing to let this situation end up harming her love story. Proof of this are the latest photographs published by Europa Press after her appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

Without a drop of makeup and with her hair tied back, the actress and Manuel Anido have been photographed taking a romantic walk around their home in Madrid.

For the occasion, Ana de Armas opted for a casual look, consisting of wide jeans and a black coat to combat the city's low temperatures.

At all times, both she and Manuel Anido were very affectionate. So much so that they exchanged confidences, hugs, and kisses during their walk, revealing that they are going through their best moment.

As a result of these photographs, there is no doubt that the relationship between Ana de Armas and Manuel Anido is consolidating by leaps and bounds, months after coming to light.