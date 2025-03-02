Tension in 'gh Dúo' Over What Miguel Frigenti Has Said About José María Almoguera

Tension took over the GH Dúo set last Tuesday. Everything happened due to an interruption by Miguel Frigenti while Carmen Borrego was speaking emotionally about her mother, María Teresa Campos. The trigger was a reflection by her son, José María Almoguera, inside the house.

"She would be very proud of him and he really has been the man of her life because he was her first male grandchild. Seeing him talk about my mother like that moves me, she would have defended him to the death," expressed Carmen Borrego. Her words moved the audience and the collaborators on the set.

José María Almoguera had fondly remembered his grandmother. "She has been a grandmother who gave him love, education and instilled many values," his mother pointed out, her voice breaking.

Tension in GH Dúo After What Miguel Frigenti Said About José María Almoguera

The atmosphere was filled with emotion. "I don't want my son to grow up without a grandmother," confessed the finalist, bringing Carmen Borrego to tears. His words seemed like a clear message to his audience.

However, when emotion dominated the moment, Miguel Frigenti interrupted without hesitation. "Without taking away an ounce of credibility from his speech because I believe in his emotion. I have to say that this very white and family-oriented speech seems very opportunistic to me a week before the final," sentenced the former contestant.

The reactions were immediate, a mix of applause and boos swept through the set. But Frigenti didn't stop: "You have commented on this contest for years. I have been a follower of your family in that circle where you commented on Gran Hermano, your mother and your sister interviewed the contestants."

"And if this contest depended on furniture like your son, you couldn't have worked commenting on this program. Because it has been absolutely nothing," Miguel confessed, discrediting José María Almoguera's contest.

Miguel Frigenti Raises Alarms on the GH Dúo Set After His Words About José María Almoguera

Frigenti's words unleashed the fury of Carmen Borrego. María Teresa's daughter did not hide her anger. "You just ruined such a beautiful moment," she reproached him.

But the collaborator insisted. "Days before the final, it suits him great to sell another chapter of his plot with his mother." According to Frigenti, it was a strategy to clean up the image of a contestant who, according to him, has contributed little content to the program.

The clash was inevitable. Tense looks, angry gestures and heated debate marked the moment. A situation that made it clear that GH Dúo continues to generate strong confrontations just days before the grand final.