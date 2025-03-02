Maximum Happiness in Manuel Martos and Amelia Bono's Family: 'between Us...'

A year ago, Manuel Martos and Amelia Bono confirmed their breakup after several attempts to mend their relationship. They finally went their separate ways, but always with respect and good harmony, something both have demonstrated with their latest statements. Amelia Bono has confirmed that: "There is no problem between us".

Manuel Martos has recently appeared calm before the media: "We are all one big family, happiness is lived as each one wants", he stated. And time has proven him right. The former couple has managed to build a relationship based on respect and friendship.

| Instagram, ameliabono

Their family model is uncommon in Spain. It resembles more what we see in Nordic countries. Despite their breakup, they have maintained a close relationship, so much so that it has led to confusion.

Manuel Martos and Amelia Bono Have Been in the Spotlight for Their Supposed Reconciliations

This summer, some images of them together sparked speculation and talk of a possible reconciliation. But Amelia Bono made it clear on social media: "Is it so hard to accept that a former couple gets along, respects each other, can go out with friends, and even loves each other?" Her message was clear, there was no turning back in their romantic relationship, but there was a firm friendship.

A few days ago, the rumors returned. During the presentation of José Bono's book of speeches at the Congress of Deputies, they were seen together. Amelia attended with her mother and sisters and, by her side, Manuel Martos, which reignited the comments.

| Instagram, @ameliabono

Again, the clarification came quickly. Amelia Bono, in statements to the magazine Hola, was blunt.

"There is no reconciliation, but there is also no problem between us. I am in a very calm moment of my life". With these words, she cleared up doubts.

Amelia Bono and Manuel Martos Are Not Yet Divorced Despite Being Separated

Now, the best news has come, and it is that there are no conflicts or resentments between them. Despite being separated, they have not formalized their divorce. Something that has surprised the couple's followers.

| Europa Press

Neither of them is in a hurry to sign the papers. They live their lives naturally. Their relationship is an example of how respect and friendship can endure.

They have broken molds. They have shown that a breakup doesn't imply enmity and have confirmed the obvious: their happiness is their priority. Together or apart, they will always be a family.