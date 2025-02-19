Tension on 'tardear' Over What Happened Between Verónica Dulanto and Jacobo Ostos

Today's program of TardeAR has been marked by the visit of Jacobo Ostos to the set and his presence has caused great expectation. The son of the late bullfighter Jaime Ostos wanted to clarify his version of the events after the monumental fight with his brother, Jaime Ostos. Although the moment that has drawn the most attention has been his tense conversation with Verónica Dulanto.

The conflict between the brothers erupted last Monday at the Wellington Hotel in Madrid. Everything began when, according to Jacobo, Jaime threatened their mother at the hotel reception. This incident sparked a tense altercation that has captured the headlines of the gossip press.

Jacobo Ostos sat down with Frank Blanco and Verónica Dulanto to recount what happened. With a serious tone, he explained the details of that day.

Maximum Tension in TardeAR Over What Happened Between Verónica Dulanto and Jacobo Ostos

"I didn't see him come in. I went up with a friend of my mother's to her hotel room to get a pill because I had a headache. That's when I was told my brother was downstairs," he recounted.

Upon going down, he found his mother crying. At that moment, he was informed that Jaime had threatened her. "When I went down, I saw my mother crying and that's when I was told he had threatened her," Jacobo said visibly affected.

Verónica Dulanto intervened with a direct question: "But did you hit him?" the host asked. Jacobo, without hesitation, replied: "No, I didn't hit him." But his next words caused surprise on the set: "It's a good thing I didn't see my brother when he threatened my mother or else he wouldn't be here," he confessed.

His response caused uncertainty. Verónica Dulanto insisted: "And where would you be?" Not wanting to delve into the topic, Jacobo answered enigmatically: "A word to the wise is enough."

Verónica Dulanto Continues the Conversation After Jacobo Ostos's Response in TardeAR

Silence filled the set. Verónica, speechless, could only say: "Well." Her reaction was interpreted by many as a sign of surprise and disbelief.

Finally, Jacobo wanted to make it clear that everything is in the hands of justice. "When the trial comes out, everything will be proven. He'll be embarrassed when we prove everything," he stated.

The scandal between the Ostos brothers has added a new chapter. Jacobo has assured that Jaime's statements in Y ahora Sonsoles are completely false. The expectation for the judicial outcome is high and TardeAR has witnessed a moment of high television tension.