Maximum Happiness on 'y Ahora Sonsoles' After Sonsoles Ónega's News About the Pope

The program Y ahora Sonsoles has dedicated part of its broadcast to Pope Francis's health. The Holy Father has been hospitalized for six days due to bronchitis that has developed into bilateral pneumonia. Sonsoles Ónega surprised on set after confirming the best news about the Pope: He is recovering and has a positive attitude.

Sonsoles Ónega, the host of the television show, revealed the latest update on his condition. "At 88 years old and with a compromised lung, his recovery can be complicated," she explained.

Despite the initial concern, it has been confirmed that the Pope has not been connected to an artificial respirator. He is breathing on his own, although his advanced age and lung condition have caused uncertainty about his progress.

Maximum Happiness in Y ahora Sonsoles After Sonsoles Ónega's News About the Pope

To address the situation from a medical perspective, the program featured a live intervention by a pulmonologist. The specialist explained why the Pope has chances of overcoming the illness.

"It's not just the age. Other risk factors must be considered, but with a compromised lung, over time, the body can compensate for the lack of the lung that is impaired. If the other lung is fine, it doesn't have to affect him severely," the expert detailed.

The news has brought relief on set. "How great," exclaimed Sonsoles Ónega upon hearing the doctor's explanation.

Antonio Pelayo, a correspondent in the Vatican, also intervened to provide more details. "The Pope is alive, he is well," he stated confidently.

Sonsoles Ónega Confirms the Best Latest Update About the Pope in Y ahora Sonsoles

The journalist took the opportunity to debunk alarmist rumors about Pope Francis's health. "I'm glad you use this space to debunk hoaxes," she said, referring to the speculations that have circulated in recent days about the Pope's possible imminent death.

Finally, Sonsoles Ónega confirmed the best news. Pope Francis is in good spirits and his recovery is progressing gradually. The joy on set was evident, everyone was pleased with the latest update about the Pope.

Uncertainty has given way to hope and optimism. The Holy Father's health remains under observation, but the latest information has brought peace to the faithful and the program's team.