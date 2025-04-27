This Is the Sweet Detail of Pope Francis's Tomb That No One Has Seen: The Photos

The entire world mourns after the death of Pope Francis. This Saturday, April 26, after an emotional funeral mass in the Vatican, his remains were transferred to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore. There, among prayers in different languages and mourning bells, a historic chapter for the Catholic Church was closed.

Pope Francis, who dedicated twelve years of his life to the papacy, had made his last wishes clear. He wanted to rest in Santa Maria Maggiore, near the image of the Virgin to whom he turned so many times. He did not wish to be buried in the traditional crypt of St. Peter's, like so many previous pontiffs.

| Europa Press

The funeral procession, simple and solemn, passed through the heart of Rome. On an open popemobile, the casket was accompanied by the deep sound of St. Peter's bells. The procession culminated in the Liberian basilica, where Pope Francis received his final tribute.

Upon arrival at the basilica, the coffin was oriented toward the image of the Virgin. It was his way of showing respect and devotion in the final moment. Meanwhile, some children carried baskets with white flowers to the altar.

The burial of Pope Francis was intimate and private. Only his family, his closest circle, and the group of faithful chosen by him attended. The ceremony was presided over by the camerlengo, Cardinal Kevin Farrell.

| Twitter, @evaenlaradio

The Detail on Pope Francis's Tomb That Has Gone Unnoticed

A detail has gone almost unnoticed by many. Pope Francis's tomb holds a deeply personal meaning. It is made with a very special material: marble from Liguria, the land of his maternal grandparents.

This marble is known as Lavagna slate. It is dark, strong, and moldable, qualities that reflect the humble and firm character of the Argentine pontiff. Additionally, it comes from a small Italian town, Cogorno, near the cliffs and the sea.

The tomb is simple and moving, only inscribed with Franciscus and his pectoral cross. It is located between the Pauline Chapel and the Sforza Chapel, in a side nave of the basilica. Pope Francis always rejected unnecessary top-level, and his final rest, surrounded by stone, history, and family, confirms it. There is no gold, no ostentatious monuments, just the essence of his life.

The choice of stone was not accidental. It symbolizes a return to his roots, to his family origins. Liguria was the cradle of his grandparents, who deeply influenced his faith and character.

| Twitter, @evaenlaradio

The White Rose, Pope Francis's Last Message of Faith

But there is another even more tender detail about Pope Francis's tomb. As seen in the first published images, a single white rose rests on it. A gesture that has a deep spiritual meaning for the pontiff.

During his life, Pope Francis recounted that he turned to Saint Thérèse of Lisieux in moments of difficulty. He did not ask for solutions, but for help to cope with the problems. As a sign of her intercession, he often received a white rose.

"When I have a problem," he recounted, "I ask the Saint[Thérèse of Lisieux], not to solve it, but to take it in her hands and help me bear it. And, as a sign, I almost always receive a white rose," the pontiff assured.

That's why today, on his tomb, rests that silent flower. A symbol of faith, trust, and simple love. A final wink of hope amid mourning.