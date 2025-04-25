Official: They Reveal What Will Happen with Pope Francis Today in the Vatican

The Catholic rituals following the passing of Pope Francis are coming to an end. After days of the body being on display for the faithful to bid their final farewell, a new step arrives. The Vatican will witness a new episode in the end of the life of one of the most beloved pontiffs.

This evening, at eight o'clock sharp, the "Rito de la Chiusura" will be held, a deeply symbolic act with which Pope Francis's coffin will be closed. This rite, full of tradition and spirituality, marks the last stage before the mass that will be held tomorrow, Saturday. The ritual will begin with an initial invocation and the celebrant's greeting.

Next, the reading of the "rogito" will proceed, a solemn document that narrates the life, works, and ministry of the Holy Father. This text will later be placed in the coffin and will bear the signatures of those present as an official testimony of his legacy. One of the most emotional moments will come with the placement of a white silk veil over the pontiff's face.

Hope in Eternal Life in the Rite to Be Held for Francis

This gesture represents the hope in eternal life and the desire for Pope Francis's face to now behold endless beauty. "His face, which departs from our sight, may behold your beauty and entrust to you, eternal Shepherd, his flock," will be prayed. After this, the body will be sprinkled with holy water, a symbol of baptism and Christian life.

Then, two significant elements will be placed in the coffin. These are a bag with coins and medals that recall the milestones of the pontificate, and the tube containing the "rogito." The coffin will be sealed with a zinc lid, simplifying the old tradition of the three nested coffins.

On this will be placed a cross, the coat of arms, and a plaque with the name, years of life, and duration of Francis's ministry. The coffin will then be welded and officially sealed by the Vatican representatives. This step will be carried out by the Cardinal Camerlengo, the Prefecture of the Papal Household, the Office for Liturgical Celebrations, and the Vatican Chapter.

The Best Tribute for the Pope

Once the closure is completed, Psalms 41 and 26 will be sung, expressing hope in the resurrection and the longing to see the face of God. The rite will conclude with the Regina Coeli, the Easter Marian hymn that asks for the Virgin Mary's intercession for the pontiff's soul. Thus, with solemnity, prayer, and hope, the Vatican prepares for the final mass in honor of the one who was the shepherd of the universal Church.