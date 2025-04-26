Alarms Go Off Over What Happened Hours Before Pope Francis's Funeral

Today is a day of deep sadness for millions of people around the world. Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21 at the age of 88, receives his final farewell in St. Peter's Square. His simple and dignified funeral began at 10 a.m., fulfilling his last wish.

The news of his death moved both believers and non-believers alike. Pope Francis died in the Casa Santa Marta after suffering a stroke and heart failure. Despite his health complications, he kept active throughout his last Holy Week, until Easter Sunday.

| Europa Press

Today, St. Peter's Square has been completely crowded since the early hours of the morning. It is estimated that nearly 200,000 people also fill the Via della Conciliazione, awaiting the passage of the funeral procession. The entire world witnesses this historic moment of bidding the final farewell to Pope Francis. An unusual event caught attention hours before the start of the funeral.

This Is the Detail That Surprised a Few Hours Before Pope Francis's Funeral

Amid the emotion and the crowd gathered to bid farewell to Pope Francis, something completely unexpected broke onto the scene. Dozens of white doves soared over St. Peter's Square hours before the pontiff's funeral, capturing everyone's attention. Local residents, surprised, stated that they had never witnessed anything like it before.

The images of the doves accompanying Pope Francis's final farewell have gone around the world. Many believers have interpreted this event as a sign of peace and blessing. Social media have been flooded with emotional messages and photographs.

Eyewitnesses describe the flight of the doves as an overwhelming spectacle. The white birds flew in circles over the crowd mourning the loss of the pontiff. A scene that has moved both believers and tourists alike.

There are no recent records of a similar phenomenon in St. Peter's Square. The Roman residents themselves claim they don't remember anything like it. The flight of the white doves has been described as a truly extraordinary event.

Without a doubt, Pope Francis will be remembered for his simplicity, kindness, and closeness to the people. His farewell has been marked by a gesture that many interpret as a gift from heaven. A symbol of the peace and love he preached until his last breath.

The Catholic Church is experiencing a historic page today filled with emotion and symbolism. The unexpected flight of the doves has added an almost mystical nuance to this farewell. A detail that will remain etched in the collective memory forever.