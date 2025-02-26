Tears in 'gh Dúo' After What Marieta Said About Suso: 'you Never Expect It'

Marieta has managed to move the GH Dúo audience with the latest she has shared about her romantic relationship with Suso. Through tears, the contestant made an unexpected yet emotional confession: "You never expect the change."

Since she first set foot in the Guadalix de la Sierra house, there have been several occasions when the young woman has spoken about her current romantic partner. However, in recent days, the one from Elche has taken it a step further.

On the brink of the grand finale, Marieta has opened up like never before with her fellow contestants and talked about some aspects of her more private life. Among them, how her day-to-day life has changed since she stopped being an anonymous person.

Therefore, this Tuesday, February 25, Ion Aramendi wanted to take advantage of the broadcast of GH Dúo: Límite 48 horas to ask Suso's girlfriend about this topic.

Although she is very grateful for everything that has happened this year, Marieta has not hesitated to assure that it has been difficult for her to adapt to her new life:

"It caught me in the process of adapting to a completely different life than I had a year ago. A year ago, I was an anonymous girl who worked in a hospital, lived with her parents, in her lifelong city, with her lifelong friends."

After this deep reflection, Marieta couldn't hold back her tears when talking about her boyfriend Suso and how much he means to her. According to her own confession, he has become her main support in Madrid.

Marieta Moves GH Dúo Audience by Talking About Her Boyfriend Suso

As Marieta has assured in recent days, "in a year I've changed jobs, cities, homes and I have a stable partner, which I've never had." "It was very hard for me to leave my city, I've had a bit of a hard time because of that, I'm very family-oriented," she added.

However, despite "missing" her family, the GH Dúo finalist has made it very clear that she "loves" her current life with Suso. At that moment, she revealed how much her current romantic partner means to her.

Visibly moved, Marieta assured that "you never expect the change." "Leaving your comfort zone, but it's also true that I have the best partner," she clarified through tears.

At another point in the week, the GH Dúo contestant also spoke with the Super about the important role Suso currently plays in her life away from her city:

"I love Elche, I know everyone... I don't have that in Madrid, I chose it, but I miss it, my grandmother... In Madrid, I only have Suso."