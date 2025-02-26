Who Is Carlos, the Man 16 Years Younger Who Broke Mercedes Milá's Heart

Love has as many faces as there are stories. Sometimes it's a haven of peace, other times a whirlwind that shakes every corner of the soul. In its most intense forms, it leaves indelible marks capable of withstanding the passage of time, even when the relationship has already ended.

For Mercedes Milá, love has been a journey of long chapters marked by passion, complicity and, at certain moments, pain. In recent days, Mercedes Milá has once again shown her most sincere side by talking about her mental health.

She confessed that she has been diagnosed with chronic depression and has learned to live with it. It is not the first time she has spoken about her struggle with this illness, but over the years she has gained a new perspective on her battle.

| Europa Press

Mercedes Milá's Great Love

Mercedes Milá found in José Sámano not only her partner but also a companion in life and work. Their relationship began in the 70s and remained strong for two decades. He, a film and theater producer, joined the journalist in several projects.

However, beyond the professional, their sentimental bond was what marked them both. Despite their separation in 1997, Sámano remained a key figure in Milá's life. His passing in 2019 was a difficult blow to bear.

| Instagram, @mercedesmila

Who Is Carlos, the Man Who Broke Mercedes Milá's Heart

After the end of her relationship with Sámano, Mercedes Milá opened her heart again with Carlos Castillo, a businessman in the fashion industry. Their love story did not go unnoticed, especially due to the age difference between them: he was 16 years younger than her.

For the journalist, that was never an obstacle, but the relationship ended abruptly when he decided to leave four years later. The impact of the breakup was devastating for Mercedes Milá.

| Europa Press

"When he left my house, I went into a tailspin. It was ten days before the final of the first Big Brother in 2000, but, out of sheer survival, I didn't tell anyone. When Ismael wins, I appear normal, but in reality, I'm in hell," she confessed.

Mercedes Milá has witnessed the ups and downs of love, facing heartbreak with the same passion with which she has lived her relationships. Her story is proof that even after the hardest blows, there is always room for personal reconstruction.